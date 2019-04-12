Log in
Dominion Hosting : Publication of Notice of Call of the Shareholders' Meeting

04/12/2019 | 02:07am EDT

Milan, 12 April 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe', announces that a Shareholders' Meeting of the Company will be held on 30 April 2019 at 9:30, in a single call, at Princivalle, Apruzzi, Danielli, via Santo Stefano 50, Bologna, to discuss and resolve on the following

Agenda

  1. Approval of the financial statements of Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. as of 31 December 2018. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2018; related and consequential resolutions.
  2. Renewal of the contract for the audit of the Company's financial statements; related and consequential resolutions.
  3. Appointment of the new Statutory Auditors and determination of their fees; related and consequential resolutions.
  4. Appointment of the new Board of Directors and determination of their fees; related and consequential resolutions.

DHH S.p.A. informs that on 12 April 2019 the Notice of Call of the Shareholders' Meeting has been published on 'il Sole 24 Ore' and on the Company's website www.dhh.international.

The documentation related to the matters on the agenda required by applicable provisions of laws and regulations is made available to the public at the registered office of the Company in Milan, Via Caldera n. 21, and is published under the terms of the law on the Company website www.dhh.international.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

DOWNLOAD THE DIRECTORS' REPORT CONCERNING THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

DOWNLOAD THE 'RELAZIONE ILLUSTRATIVA DEL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE SULLE MATERIE ALL'ORDINE DEL GIORNO DELL'ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA DEL 30 APRILE 2019'

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT OF THE AUDITING FIRM - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2018 OF DHH SPA (EN)

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT OF THE AUDITING FIRM - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2018 OF DHH SPA (IT)

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT OF THE AUDITING FIRM - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2018 OF DHH SPA (IT)

DOWNLOAD THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ATTENDANCE PROXY FORM

DOWNLOAD THE 'MODULO DI DELEGA PER LA RAPPRESENTANZA IN ASSEMBLEA'

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 06:07:00 UTC
