Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH recorded a +283% growth in gross sales in H12019 vs. H12018 in Serbia

Milan, 10 October 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that DHH recorded a +283% growth in gross sales in H12019 vs. H12018 in Serbia.
The positive results are a consequence of the acquisition of mCloud and of the double-digit organic growth, all factors that have contributed to making DHH one of the main players in Serbia.
|
(all amounts are in Euro)
|
30.06.2019
|
30.06.2018
|
DELTA
|
SERBIA
|
259.399
|
67.642
|
+283,5%
Disclaimer
DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:35:04 UTC