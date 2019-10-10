Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH recorded a +283% growth in gross sales in H12019 vs. H12018 in Serbia

Milan, 10 October 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that DHH recorded a +283% growth in gross sales in H12019 vs. H12018 in Serbia.

The positive results are a consequence of the acquisition of mCloud and of the double-digit organic growth, all factors that have contributed to making DHH one of the main players in Serbia.

(all amounts are in Euro) 30.06.2019 30.06.2018 DELTA SERBIA 259.399 67.642 +283,5%

