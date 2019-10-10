Log in
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH recorded a +283% growth in gross sales in H12019 vs. H12018 in Serbia

0
10/10/2019 | 02:36am EDT

Milan, 10 October 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that DHH recorded a +283% growth in gross sales in H12019 vs. H12018 in Serbia.

The positive results are a consequence of the acquisition of mCloud and of the double-digit organic growth, all factors that have contributed to making DHH one of the main players in Serbia.

(all amounts are in Euro)

30.06.2019

30.06.2018

DELTA

SERBIA

259.399

67.642

+283,5%

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:35:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,93 M
EBIT 2019 0,31 M
Net income 2019 0,22 M
Finance 2019 3,07 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 7,81 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00  €
Last Close Price 5,25  €
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uro Cimar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Matija Jekovec Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Guido Busato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.-11.76%9
FISERV INC.42.47%70 082
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.56.20%47 263
CINTAS CORPORATION56.90%27 290
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.52.19%24 226
SECOM CO., LTD.6.99%19 899
