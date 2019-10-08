Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH trades at a 55% discount vs. its European peers (P/E 2018)

The dataset includes 246 European public tech companies in the sector 'Software (System and Application),' many of them listed on secondary markets like AIM Italia, AIM UK, Euronext Growth, Nasdaq First North, NewConnect Poland, MaB Madrid

Milan, 8 October 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that, analyzing the dataset created by Prof. Aswath Damodaran (Stern School of Business, New York University), DHH is trading at a 55% discount vs its European peers in the sector 'Software (System & Application)'.

Numbers of firms EV/Sales EV/Ebitda EV/Ebit P/E Geography 246 4,25 18,05 24,64 113,20 Europe 1272 5,98 19,89 28,68 145,43 Global 355 6,99 20,21 29,57 276,60 US DHH 2018 0,87 9,76 30,18 51,39 Europe* DHH 2018 vs EUROPE -79,46% -45,95% 22,49% -54,60% DHH 2018 vs GLOBAL -85,40% -50,95% 5,23% -64,66% DHH 2018 vs. US -87,51% -51,73% 2,07% -81,42% DHH 2018PF 0,85 6,20 8,05 10,42 Europe DHH 2018PF vs EUROPE -80,11% -65,67% -67,32% -90,79% DHH 2018PF vs GLOBAL -85,86% -68,84% -71,92% -92,83% DHH 2018PF vs US -87,90% -69,34% -72,77% -96,23%

Source: http://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~adamodar/

* Note: DHH is a genuinely multinational business with a presence in 5 countries: 32% of sales are from Croatia; 32% from Italy; 25% from Slovenia; 3% from Switzerland; 8% from Serbia.

The dataset includes 246 European public tech companies in the sector 'Software (System & Application),' many of them listed on secondary markets like AIM Italia, AIM UK, Euronext Growth, Nasdaq First North, NewConnect Poland, MaB Madrid.

Taking into account the estimated pro-forma results of DHH the discount vs. European peers is 91%.

The table also includes the data of the 355 public tech companies listed in the US and the ones of the 1272 public tech companies listed in the different world Stock Exchanges, in both cases in the sector 'Software (System & Application).'

DHH trades at a 65% discount vs. its global peers and 81% discount vs. its US peers. DHH 2018 refers to the official consolidated results 2018 and 2018PF refers to the official pro-forma consolidated results 2018.

Based on Value Track estimates, DHH is trading at a 63% discount vs. its Italian peers listed on AIM Italia (EV/Sales 2019E).

Company EV / Sales (x) EV/ OpFCF (*) 2019E 2020E 2019E 2020E AIM Italia digital players MailUp Group 0,9 0,8 19,9 10,2 Prismi 1,7 1,3 12,9 8,8 AMM Group 1,2 0,8 7,8 3,8 Maps Group 1,4 1,1 8,2 6,1 Neosperience 4,2 2,9 18,3 12,4 Average 1,9 1,4 13,4 8,2 DHH 2018 @ Market Price 0,7 0,5 11,7 5,3 Discount % vs. avg. -63,16% -64,29% -12,69% -35,37% DHH 2018 PF @ Market Price 0,7 0,5 6,3 4,0 Discount % vs. avg. -63,16% -64,29% -52,99% -51,22%

Source: Value Track estimates

The table includes data about 5 small-medium sized companies listed on AIM Italia stock market involved in digital businesses.

DHH Financials 2018 2018PF Revenue € 5.969.739,00 € 6.162.905,00 EBITDA € 534.059,00 € 840.771,00 EBIT € 172.639,00 € 647.021,00 Net profit € 101.388,00 € 499.837,00 Net debt € 2.604.474,00 Information Shares 1.488.550,00 Price 5,25 Market Cap € 7.814.887,50 EV € 5.210.413,50 Multiples 2018 2018PF EV/Rev 0,87 0,85 EV/EBITDA 9,76 6,20 EV/EBIT 30,18 8,05 P/E 51,39 10,42

Source: management accounts

The consolidated pro-forma p&l includes the full results of the acquisitions made during the 2018, while the official consolidated p&l includes only the pro-quota results after the acquisition date of the new companies. Furthermore, all direct and indirect costs related to being a company publicly listed on the Italian Stock Exchange have been deleted in the pro-forma consolidated p&l, together with all direct and indirect costs related to M&A and extraordinary activities.

The consolidated pro-forma has been prepared:

to have a comparable representation to the consolidated p&l

to have a representation useful to compare DHH to its private peers, which are not listed and don't afford this kind of costs.

(Market price € 5,25 - ref. September 30, 2019).

