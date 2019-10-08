Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH trades at a 55% discount vs. its European peers (P/E 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

The dataset includes 246 European public tech companies in the sector 'Software (System and Application),' many of them listed on secondary markets like AIM Italia, AIM UK, Euronext Growth, Nasdaq First North, NewConnect Poland, MaB Madrid

Milan, 8 October 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that, analyzing the dataset created by Prof. Aswath Damodaran (Stern School of Business, New York University), DHH is trading at a 55% discount vs its European peers in the sector 'Software (System & Application)'.

Numbers of firms

EV/Sales

EV/Ebitda EV/Ebit P/E

Geography

246

4,25

18,05 24,64

113,20

Europe

1272

5,98

19,89 28,68

145,43

Global

355

6,99

20,21 29,57

276,60

US

DHH 2018

0,87

9,76 30,18

51,39

Europe*

DHH 2018 vs EUROPE

-79,46%

-45,95% 22,49%

-54,60%

DHH 2018 vs GLOBAL

-85,40%

-50,95% 5,23%

-64,66%

DHH 2018 vs. US

-87,51%

-51,73% 2,07%

-81,42%

DHH 2018PF

0,85

6,20 8,05

10,42

Europe

DHH 2018PF vs EUROPE

-80,11%

-65,67% -67,32%

-90,79%

DHH 2018PF vs GLOBAL

-85,86%

-68,84% -71,92%

-92,83%

DHH 2018PF vs US

-87,90%

-69,34% -72,77%

-96,23%

Source: http://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~adamodar/

* Note: DHH is a genuinely multinational business with a presence in 5 countries: 32% of sales are from Croatia; 32% from Italy; 25% from Slovenia; 3% from Switzerland; 8% from Serbia.

The dataset includes 246 European public tech companies in the sector 'Software (System & Application),' many of them listed on secondary markets like AIM Italia, AIM UK, Euronext Growth, Nasdaq First North, NewConnect Poland, MaB Madrid.

Taking into account the estimated pro-forma results of DHH the discount vs. European peers is 91%.

The table also includes the data of the 355 public tech companies listed in the US and the ones of the 1272 public tech companies listed in the different world Stock Exchanges, in both cases in the sector 'Software (System & Application).'

DHH trades at a 65% discount vs. its global peers and 81% discount vs. its US peers. DHH 2018 refers to the official consolidated results 2018 and 2018PF refers to the official pro-forma consolidated results 2018.

Based on Value Track estimates, DHH is trading at a 63% discount vs. its Italian peers listed on AIM Italia (EV/Sales 2019E).

Company

EV / Sales (x)

EV/ OpFCF (*)

2019E

2020E 2019E

2020E

AIM Italia digital players
MailUp Group

0,9

0,8 19,9

10,2

Prismi

1,7

1,3 12,9

8,8

AMM Group

1,2

0,8 7,8

3,8

Maps Group

1,4

1,1 8,2

6,1

Neosperience

4,2

2,9 18,3

12,4

Average

1,9

1,4 13,4

8,2

DHH 2018 @ Market Price

0,7

0,5 11,7

5,3

Discount % vs. avg.

-63,16%

-64,29% -12,69%

-35,37%

DHH 2018 PF @ Market Price

0,7

0,5 6,3

4,0

Discount % vs. avg.

-63,16%

-64,29% -52,99%

-51,22%

Source: Value Track estimates

The table includes data about 5 small-medium sized companies listed on AIM Italia stock market involved in digital businesses.

DHH Financials

2018

2018PF

Revenue

€ 5.969.739,00

€ 6.162.905,00

EBITDA

€ 534.059,00

€ 840.771,00

EBIT

€ 172.639,00

€ 647.021,00

Net profit

€ 101.388,00

€ 499.837,00

Net debt

€ 2.604.474,00

Information
Shares

1.488.550,00

Price

5,25

Market Cap

€ 7.814.887,50

EV

€ 5.210.413,50

Multiples

2018

2018PF

EV/Rev

0,87

0,85

EV/EBITDA

9,76

6,20

EV/EBIT

30,18

8,05

P/E

51,39

10,42

Source: management accounts

The consolidated pro-forma p&l includes the full results of the acquisitions made during the 2018, while the official consolidated p&l includes only the pro-quota results after the acquisition date of the new companies. Furthermore, all direct and indirect costs related to being a company publicly listed on the Italian Stock Exchange have been deleted in the pro-forma consolidated p&l, together with all direct and indirect costs related to M&A and extraordinary activities.

The consolidated pro-forma has been prepared:

  • to have a comparable representation to the consolidated p&l
  • to have a representation useful to compare DHH to its private peers, which are not listed and don't afford this kind of costs.

(Market price € 5,25 - ref. September 30, 2019).

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 17:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S
01:16pDOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH trades at a 55% discount vs. its European peers (P/..
PU
10/07DOMINION HOSTING S P A : KID update “Warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p..
PU
10/04DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Cash conversion rate > 100% in H1 2019
PU
10/01DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Exercise of warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 20..
PU
09/27DOMINION HOSTING : Value Track published an updated report on DHH with a EUR 10...
PU
09/27GIANDOMENICO SICA ON DHH RESULTS H1 : “The first semester of 2019 was in ..
PU
09/26DOMINION HOSTING : The Board of Directors of DHH S.p.A. has examined and approve..
PU
09/18DOMINION HOSTING : Press release according to Article 17 of the AIM Italia Rules..
PU
09/11DOMINION HOSTING : DHH communicates the variation of the share capital
PU
09/10DOMINION HOSTING : DHH Slovenia recorded a +19% growth in gross sales in Q22019 ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,93 M
EBIT 2019 0,31 M
Net income 2019 0,22 M
Finance 2019 3,07 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 7,44 M
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00  €
Last Close Price 5,00  €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uro Cimar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Matija Jekovec Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Guido Busato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.-15.97%8
FISERV INC.42.32%71 088
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.55.34%48 068
CINTAS CORPORATION55.35%27 357
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.53.24%24 636
SECOM CO., LTD.7.80%19 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group