Dominion Hosting : Tomaž Koštial comments the semester results (1H 2018) of DHH Slovenia

Milan, 21 August 2018. In the modern world, where the web hosting market is as competitive as it can get, a company needs to stand out among others to get noticed by a consumer.

Today, the country manager of DHH Slovenia Tomaž Koštial has shared the nitty-gritty of how his company manages to stay up-to-date with the latest trends in this rapidly changing market. We also talked about the DHH Slovenia's performance during the first half of 2018 and discussed the upcoming projects of this web hosting company.

Please tell me about the performance of DHH Slovenia in the first half of the year. Which projects did the company manage to complete?

Tomaž Koštial: 'During the first half of a year, we have been busy with the migration project - we have a huge goal ahead of us to move our whole shareholding infrastructure from Plesk to cPanel. As of the moment, we have migrated around 8,000 websites to cPanel. The plan is to finish this off by September - this can allow us to have a complete infrastructure, where everything is in one place.

We have also spent a lot of time preparing for the GDPR, which has come into effect at the end of May. We have reviewed and updated some of our internal processes to comply with regulations, and we made some changes to our customer privacy policy. However, we are still not finished with this process since there is some uncertainty regarding this matter. In fact, the whole sector might have to adapt their processes following the domain registries' decision on how to collect and display domain owner's information.

Also, we have added a new product line that is complementary to the web hosting service that we provide. The new services range from setting up a new domain and moving a website to HTTPS to speeding up a WordPress website and analyzing whether your website is optimized among many other services. There are over 30 services that have been added, and we are looking to create more in the future, as we strive to offer more than just a web hosting service.

We have also developed an in-house dashboard for our support agents where they get an overview of the clients and their services. Just like that, they can provide better and more customized support. This initiative has also saved us a lot of time since all the necessary information is displayed in a single window, which makes it easier to manage the support activities.'

I know that there was an overhaul of knowledge base planned within the DHH Slovenia. How did this go?

Tomaž Koštial: 'The overhaul of the knowledge base went pretty good - we finished it, and we are quite pleased with the result. We got very positive feedback from our customers, and now, we are trying to redirect our clients to our knowledge base for the basic questions. The updated knowledge base is very user-friendly and intuitive - users can get an answer to their questions in just 3 clicks.

At the moment, our clients still prefer to call us first and ask for guidance, but I think, with time, it will be easier for them to use the knowledge base. We are working on making it as informative and easy-to-use as it can get, so our clients feel comfortable finding answers themselves.

We already have begun the overhaul of the knowledge base for Domenca, and we plan to have it ready within this month.'

Also, DHH Slovenia has been testing a new software call system to manage the call queues better. How did the testing go?

Tomaž Koštial: 'We had to switch providers since the company that was managing our system was not quite reliable. Now, our new provider has been acquired by another company. Eventually, they have started making changes to their infrastructure, which has caused some issues on our end. However, after a month of maintenance work, now everything is up and running.

The new software call system that we have right now is an updated version of what we used to have before. We have updated our internal scripts to work with the new system, so now we have a much easier way to manage call queues. We are up-to-date with the latest software, which enables us to use the system even from smartphones. This provides a great level of flexibility to our internal work processes.'

What are the plans of DHH Slovenia for the upcoming half a year?

Tomaž Koštial: 'While we have a lot of plans for the upcoming half a year, we are still busy wrapping up the migration of the websites. In addition to the freshly added services that became available to our clients in the first half of 2018, we are looking into introducing some other services as well. We plan to create services that are more user-friendly, and that would not require technical skills.

We are also planning the redesign of some of our existing product packages - some of them would need to be presented differently. This comes as a part of our bigger initiative to establish the differentiation between our two major brands - Domovanje and Domenca. We want to separate these brands and present each one for different customer segments. In connection with this, we will also need to update our websites.

It will be quite a busy half of the year. If during the first six months of 2018, we were focusing on technical and optimization activities, now it is time to emphasize sales and on further improving the user-friendliness of our products.'

