Dominion Hosting : Value Track published an updated report on DHH with a EUR 10.0 fair value vs a current market price of EUR 5.15 (+94%)

Milan, 27 September 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces that Value Track, independent financial analysis boutique led by Marco Greco, published an update report on DHH.

Accordingly to Value Track, DHH 'intrinsic' fair value with current unlevered capital structure stands at €9.5 per share. Furthermore, Value Track believes that DHH could be an appealing target /partner for larger companies willing to enter several countries at once without investing a high amount of time and money to implement solutions suitable for those markets starting from scratch. In this case, DHH 'all-in' fair equity value might be between €10.5 and €11.5 per share.

The equity research is available on the website of DHH at the address www.dhh.international.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE