Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Dominion Hosting Holding SpA    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA

(DHH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting : Value Track published an updated report on DHH with a EUR 10.0 fair value vs a current market price of EUR 5.15 (+94%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Milan, 27 September 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces that Value Track, independent financial analysis boutique led by Marco Greco, published an update report on DHH.

Accordingly to Value Track, DHH 'intrinsic' fair value with current unlevered capital structure stands at €9.5 per share. Furthermore, Value Track believes that DHH could be an appealing target /partner for larger companies willing to enter several countries at once without investing a high amount of time and money to implement solutions suitable for those markets starting from scratch. In this case, DHH 'all-in' fair equity value might be between €10.5 and €11.5 per share.

The equity research is available on the website of DHH at the address www.dhh.international.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S
02:15aDOMINION HOSTING : Value Track published an updated report on DHH with a EUR 10...
PU
02:15aGIANDOMENICO SICA ON DHH RESULTS H1 : “The first semester of 2019 was in ..
PU
09/26DOMINION HOSTING : The Board of Directors of DHH S.p.A. has examined and approve..
PU
09/18DOMINION HOSTING : Press release according to Article 17 of the AIM Italia Rules..
PU
09/11DOMINION HOSTING : DHH communicates the variation of the share capital
PU
09/10DOMINION HOSTING : DHH Slovenia recorded a +19% growth in gross sales in Q22019 ..
PU
09/06DOMINION HOSTING : DHH finalised the bonus shares' allocation and announces the ..
PU
09/04DOMINION HOSTING : DHH publishes the interviews to the top management of the gro..
PU
09/03DOMINION HOSTING : DHH announces the semester results (H1 2019) related to gross..
PU
09/02DOMINION HOSTING : Exercise of warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 &nd..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,93 M
EBIT 2019 0,31 M
Net income 2019 0,22 M
Finance 2019 3,07 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 7,74 M
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00  €
Last Close Price 5,20  €
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uro Cimar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Matija Jekovec Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Guido Busato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA-12.61%8
FISERV INC.42.97%70 647
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.55.16%48 185
CINTAS CORPORATION59.55%27 949
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.60%25 241
SECOM CO LTD10.03%20 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group