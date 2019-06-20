Log in
DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD.

DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD.

(DMP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/20
38.36 AUD   -2.81%
Domino's Pizza Enterprises' Europe CEO says is committed to firm

06/20/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd's Europe head said on Friday he was "invested" in the Australian-based franchisee, after a media report said he could leave to become the CEO of Domino's UK-based franchisee.

"As a senior executive in this business, and a significant holder of DMP shares, I am invested in our future," Andrew Rennie, chief executive officer of Domino's Pizza Enterprises in Europe, said in a statement released by the Australia-based Domino's.

Sky News reported on Thursday that the frontrunner to replace David Wild, outgoing CEO of Domino's Pizza Group Plc, is Rennie.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises is the largest franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand outside the United States, while Domino's Pizza Group holds the master franchise for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD. -2.81% 38.36 End-of-day quote.-2.90%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. 10.59% 279.8 Delayed Quote.20.03%
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. 0.41% 281.82 Delayed Quote.13.64%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 327 M
EBIT 2019 227 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Debt 2019 531 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 27,25
P/E ratio 2020 21,03
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
Capitalization 3 380 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 46,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Jeffrey Meij Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
John James Cowin Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Coney Group Chief Financial Officer
Terry Powell Group Chief Information Officer
Michael Gillespie Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD.-2.90%2 329
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION15.17%152 438
YUM BRANDS18.27%31 855
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC29.35%30 159
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.70.53%17 783
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC33.76%15 414
