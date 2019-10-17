Domino Pizza : Appointment of independent non-executive director

Log in
17 October 2019

LEI: 213800Q6ZKHAOV48JL75

17 October 2019

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC

Appointment of independent non-executive director

Domino's Pizza Group plc (the 'Company') announces that Elias Diaz Sese joins its Board as an independent non-executive director with effect from 17 October 2019 and will be a member of the Board's Remuneration and Nomination committees.

Elias has over 20 years' experience in developing global consumer food brands and teams all over the world (Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America). He most recently led the Kraft Heinz turnaround in UK, Ireland & Nordics as President for Northern Europe. Prior to that he spent 15 years with Restaurant Brands International in various roles, which included CEO of Tim Hortons, President Asia Pacific for Burger King and SVP Franchise & Emerging Markets Europe, Middle East & Africa also for Burger King.

Stephen Hemsley, Domino's Chairman: 'I am delighted to welcome Elias to the Domino's Board. Elias has a strong track-record in developing businesses with consumer food brands and franchise operations and his experience will complement and enhance the current skills on the Board.'

Elias Diaz Sese commented: 'This is an exciting opportunity to support the future growth of this strong global brand and extraordinary business. I look forward to working with the experienced Dominos' teams and the outstanding franchisee partners in the UK and Ireland.'

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

For further information, please contact:

For Domino's Pizza Group plc:
Bethany Barnes

Head of Investor Relations: 07387 015695

Brunswick:
Tim Danaher
Samantha Chiene
020 7404 5959

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In addition, we have a controlling stake in the holders of the Domino's master franchise agreements in Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as associate investments in Germany and Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:33:06 UTC
