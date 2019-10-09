Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Domino's Pizza Group plc    DOM   GB00BYN59130

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC

(DOM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/09 05:29:57 am
245.75 GBp   -1.66%
04:56aDOMINO PIZZA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
09/09DOMINO PIZZA : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
09/05DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domino Pizza : Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 04:56am EDT

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ('CGC') is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC') and Capital Bank & Trust Company ('CB&T'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 08:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
04:56aDOMINO PIZZA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
09/09DOMINO PIZZA : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
09/05DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/30ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY AND TAKEAWAY : Market 2019 Will Generate New Growth Opportu..
AQ
08/06Domino's CEO retires amid talks to resolve franchisee row
RE
08/06DOMINO PIZZA : Interim Results and update on Board succession
PU
07/01DOMINO PIZZA : Result of General Meeting
PU
06/23DOMINO PIZZA : Morgan Stanley rates DMP as Equal-weight
AQ
06/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 gives in to fears over U.S.-Iran tensi..
RE
06/21London's FTSE 100 inches higher as Middle East tensions lift oil majors
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 609 M
EBIT 2019 88,5 M
Net income 2019 58,2 M
Debt 2019 224 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 1 150 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 250,25  GBp
Last Close Price 249,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Wild Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Glen Hemsley Non-Executive Chairman
David Gregory Bauernfeind Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Wiech Chief Information Officer
Colin Halpern Non-Executive Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC7.21%1 403
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION18.89%160 941
YUM BRANDS23.68%34 594
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.88.55%22 571
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.34.24%21 064
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.26.78%16 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group