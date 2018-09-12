Log in
Domino Pizza : MAKING A SPLASH! DOMI-BOARD DELIVERY COMES TO RINGSEND

09/12/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

Ireland's first wakeboard pizza delivery trialled in celebration of 50th store opening in Ringsend

€1 from every Pepperoni Passion donated to Barretstown on Wednesday, 12 September

Domino'sIreland, the nation's best-loved pizza today marked the launch of its 50th store in Ringsend, Dublin 4, with a celebratory delivery by wakeboard.

Following extraordinary deliveries by golf cart and Penny Farthing earlier this year, the 'Domi-board' is being trialled with dock-side residents, who will be able to order freshly handmade pizza straight to their door, 'flipping fast'.

As part of the trial, Ireland's favourite pizza-maker commissioned the design of a special wakeboard to serve the local community across Grand Canal dock, home to the new Ringsend store. The latest addition to Domino's delivery fleet was created by the experts at Dublin's leading water sports centre, Pure Magic and then 'splash-tested' by the famed stunt wakeboarder, Sean Redmond.

Domino's inaugural water delivery saw Sean don a branded vest and helmet to become an honorary Ringsend team member for the day. Store colleagues were also given a high-octane wakeboard masterclass by Sean, who talked them through some show-stopping tweaks, stomps and ollies, before jetting across the water on his mission to deliver the first freshly handmade pizza by 'Domi-board'.

Sean wakeboarded the stretch of the 'Silicon Docks' in 36 seconds, shaving two minutes off the average delivery time from the store to surprise and 'dough-light' 50 lucky superfans, with his one-of-a-kind canalside delivery.

To further celebrate the 50th store, Domino's will be raising funds for its official charity partner in Ireland, Barretstown; helping it in its mission to bring more children and families with a serious illness to its camp. Barretstown aims for the children to leave the camp stronger, more independent and with a renewed sense of confidence. So, for every Pepperoni Passion sold on Wednesday, 12September Domino's will donate €1.00 in support of Barretstown. The Ringsend store has created 25 new jobs for locals and will see Domino's invest €250,000 to the area, giving the community a welcome employment boost. In the last year alone, over 4.6 million pizzas have been freshly handmade and delivered in Ireland, that's 18 pizzas every minute.

Paul Dupuy, Domino's Marketing Manager says:

'Wakeboarding is a massive part of Dublin's culture and a speedy way to travel across the city, making it the perfect way to deliver fresh pizza! We're excited to be celebrating our 50th store milestone here in Dublin Ringsend, and proud to be raising money for Barretstown with the sale of our Pepperoni Passion pizza'.

Watch a video of the first official Domino's delivery by wakeboard here.

For further information on how to support our official charity partner in Ireland, just visit: www.barretstown.org

- ENDS -

For further info contact the Domino's team at Harris PR dominos@harrispr.ie or contact Stephanie on 089 454 3754.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In addition, we have a controlling stake in the holders of the Domino's master franchise agreements in Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as an associate investment in Germany. As at 1 July 2018, we had 1,213 stores across six markets, including 1,067 stores in the UK and 49 in the Republic of Ireland.

About Barretstown

Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness - supported behind the scenes by 24 hour on site medical and nursing care. All of the children and families come to Barretstown free of charge. Everything, including accommodation, food and medical assistance are provided at no cost to the family. It costs €3,500 to bring a child to camp for eight days allowing them to take part in Barretstown's unique Therapeutic Recreation programmes, designed to help them recover from the emotional trauma of serious illness.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 11:32:08 UTC
