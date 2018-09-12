Domino Pizza : MAKING A SPLASH! DOMI-BOARD DELIVERY COMES TO RINGSEND

Ireland's first wakeboard pizza delivery trialled in celebration of 50th store opening in Ringsend

€1 from every Pepperoni Passion donated to Barretstown on Wednesday, 12 September

Domino'sIreland, the nation's best-loved pizza today marked the launch of its 50th store in Ringsend, Dublin 4, with a celebratory delivery by wakeboard.

Following extraordinary deliveries by golf cart and Penny Farthing earlier this year, the 'Domi-board' is being trialled with dock-side residents, who will be able to order freshly handmade pizza straight to their door, 'flipping fast'.

As part of the trial, Ireland's favourite pizza-maker commissioned the design of a special wakeboard to serve the local community across Grand Canal dock, home to the new Ringsend store. The latest addition to Domino's delivery fleet was created by the experts at Dublin's leading water sports centre, Pure Magic and then 'splash-tested' by the famed stunt wakeboarder, Sean Redmond.

Domino's inaugural water delivery saw Sean don a branded vest and helmet to become an honorary Ringsend team member for the day. Store colleagues were also given a high-octane wakeboard masterclass by Sean, who talked them through some show-stopping tweaks, stomps and ollies, before jetting across the water on his mission to deliver the first freshly handmade pizza by 'Domi-board'.

Sean wakeboarded the stretch of the 'Silicon Docks' in 36 seconds, shaving two minutes off the average delivery time from the store to surprise and 'dough-light' 50 lucky superfans, with his one-of-a-kind canalside delivery.

To further celebrate the 50th store, Domino's will be raising funds for its official charity partner in Ireland, Barretstown; helping it in its mission to bring more children and families with a serious illness to its camp. Barretstown aims for the children to leave the camp stronger, more independent and with a renewed sense of confidence. So, for every Pepperoni Passion sold on Wednesday, 12September Domino's will donate €1.00 in support of Barretstown. The Ringsend store has created 25 new jobs for locals and will see Domino's invest €250,000 to the area , giving the community a welcome employment boost. In the last year alone, over 4.6 million pizzas have been freshly handmade and delivered in Ireland, that's 18 pizzas every minute.

Paul Dupuy, Domino's Marketing Manager says:

'Wakeboarding is a massive part of Dublin's culture and a speedy way to travel across the city, making it the perfect way to deliver fresh pizza! We're excited to be celebrating our 50th store milestone here in Dublin Ringsend, and proud to be raising money for Barretstown with the sale of our Pepperoni Passion pizza'.

Watch a video of the first official Domino's delivery by wakeboard here.

For further information on how to support our official charity partner in Ireland, just visit: www.barretstown.org

About Barretstown