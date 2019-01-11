Log in
News Summary

Domino Pizza : Notice of Results

01/11/2019 | 02:09am EST

Domino's Pizza Group Plc

LEI:213800Q6ZKHAOV48JL75

11 January 2019

Notice of results

Domino's Group plc (the 'Group') will provide an update on Q4 2018 performance on 29 January 2019. In addition, the Group will host a capital markets event for analysts and investors that morning focused on the UK business, outlining the continued attractions of the delivered food market, the franchise business model and the Group's market position. The event will take place at the offices of Goldman Sachs, Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2BB and will also be available via webcast.

Preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 30 December 2018 will be announced on 12 March 2019.

For further information, please contact:

For Domino's Pizza Group plc:

Peregrine Riviere
07909 907193

Maitland:
Clinton Manning

020 7395 0473 or 07711 972662

Sam Cartwright
020 7395 0415 or 07827 254561

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In addition, we have a controlling stake in the holders of the Domino's master franchise agreements in Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as associate investments in Germany and Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:08:10 UTC
