Domino Pizza : Notice of Results

Domino's Pizza Group Plc

11 January 2019

Notice of results

Domino's Group plc (the 'Group') will provide an update on Q4 2018 performance on 29 January 2019. In addition, the Group will host a capital markets event for analysts and investors that morning focused on the UK business, outlining the continued attractions of the delivered food market, the franchise business model and the Group's market position. The event will take place at the offices of Goldman Sachs, Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2BB and will also be available via webcast.

Preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 30 December 2018 will be announced on 12 March 2019.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In addition, we have a controlling stake in the holders of the Domino's master franchise agreements in Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as associate investments in Germany and Luxembourg.