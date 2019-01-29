Log in
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. (DOM)
Domino Pizza : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive

01/29/2019 | 04:49am EST
A call out mechanic fixes a Dominos delivery scooter in the Clapham district of London

(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza on Tuesday warned a slowdown in overseas markets would dent its 2018 underlying pretax profit, sending shares in Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm down more than 10 percent, on course for their worst day in two years.

It said it expects a 2018 loss 3-4 million pounds in its overseas business after fourth-quarter sales in a number of markets were hurt by unseasonably warm and dry weather and business integration challenges in Norway.

"Our international businesses offer significant long term potential, but we have experienced growing pains this year, particularly in Norway," Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.

Domino's said it plans to invest in Europe but added that the move would hit profitability in the short term. Sales in its international markets fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter.

Domino's has been focussing on its online and overseas businesses but has struggled to control in-store costs, especially in Norway where it is converting the Dolly Dimple stores it acquired in 2017.

The company said it expects its international operations, which includes countries such as Germany and Luxembourg, to break even in 2019.

"Domino's has never ever made international work, it has never made any money and there comes a time when shareholders have to ask what are they ever going to get back for all the investment, which runs into hundreds of millions of pounds," Liberum analyst Wayne Brown told Reuters.

For a graphic on Domino's Pi
zza trails FTSE 250 as overseas costs bite, see - https://tmsnrt.rs/2HDzcoo

Sales at UK stores open for over a year rose at a stronger-than-expected 4.5 percent during the fourth quarter. The popularity of the company's cheeseburger pizza fuelled record sales of more than 535,000 pizzas on the Friday before Christmas.

Growth came despite restaurant chains in Britain facing higher expenses from a rise in the national living wage and food costs and a slowdown in consumer spending due to uncertainty about Brexit.

Domino's is scheduled to report its full-year earnings on March 12.

Underlying pretax profit was previously expected to be between 93.9 million pounds and 98.2 million pounds, the company said.

It reported underlying pretax profit of 96.2 million pounds in 2017.

Domino's shares lost nearly a third of their value in 2018. At Tuesday's low of 244.1 pence, the company was valued at 1.14 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jason Neely)

By Karina Dsouza and Noor Zainab Hussain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. -5.99% 256 Delayed Quote.17.50%
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. -1.54% 279.79 Delayed Quote.12.82%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 558 M
EBIT 2018 97,8 M
Net income 2018 71,5 M
Debt 2018 198 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 18,03
P/E ratio 2019 15,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 1 279 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group PLC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Wild Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Glen Hemsley Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Wallis Chief Operating Officer
David Gregory Bauernfeind Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Wiech Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.17.50%1 683
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION3.62%141 847
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC17.06%29 631
YUM BRANDS0.86%28 954
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL23.21%15 099
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC6.20%13 423
