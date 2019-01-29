Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Domino's Pizza Group PLC.    DOM   GB00BYN59130

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. (DOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/29 03:57:39 am
249.85 GBp   -8.78%
03:18aDOMINO PIZZA : sees profit at lower end of range, shares down
RE
01/24DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : annual sales release
01/18DOMINO PIZZA : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domino Pizza : sees profit at lower end of range, shares down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:18am EST
A call out mechanic fixes a Dominos delivery scooter in the Clapham district of London

(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza, Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, said on Tuesday it expects full-year underlying pretax profit at the lower end of a consensus range, despite selling a record number of pizzas on the Friday before Christmas.

The company's shares were down 5.4 percent at 261.1 pence at 0800 GMT, taking them to the bottom of London's midcap index.

Casual dining chains in Britain continue to face higher expenses from a rise in the national living wage and food costs amid a slowdown in consumer spending due to uncertainty about Britain's impending exit from the European Union.

Domino's Pizza, a franchise of U.S. company Domino's Pizza Inc, said it plans to invest in other European markets, but added that the move would hit overall profitability in the short term. Sales in its international markets rose 1.6 percent on a constant currency basis during the fourth quarter.

"Our international businesses offer significant long term potential, but we have experienced growing pains this year, particularly in Norway, where we have faced business integration challenges," Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.

The company said it expects its international operations, which includes countries such as Germany and Luxembourg, to break even in 2019.

The popularity of the company's cheeseburger pizza fuelled record sales of more than 535,000 pizzas, which equates to 12 every second, on the Friday before Christmas.

Sales at UK stores open for over a year rose 4.5 percent during the 13-week period ended Dec. 30, as cash-conscious diners in the firm's home market are increasingly ordering in through smartphones.

Underlying pretax profit was previously expected to be between 93.9 million pounds and 98.2 million pounds ($129.15 million - $123.50 million), the company said. It reported underlying pretax profit of 96.2 million pounds in 2017.

($1 = 0.7603 pounds)

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. -6.17% 258.2 Delayed Quote.17.50%
JUST EAT 0.44% 713 Delayed Quote.22.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
03:18aDOMINO PIZZA : sees profit at lower end of range, shares down
RE
01/24DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : annual sales release
01/18DOMINO PIZZA : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/11DOMINO PIZZA : Notice of Results
PU
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Wtf is this heavenly creation? is it a burger? is it a pizza?
PU
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Dough in the dark delivery to strabane
PU
2018UK's Domino's shares rise on buyback, organic sales rise
RE
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Q3 Trading statement
PU
2018DOMINO PIZZA : appoints Chief Financial Officer
PU
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Notice of Q3 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 558 M
EBIT 2018 97,8 M
Net income 2018 71,5 M
Debt 2018 198 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 18,03
P/E ratio 2019 15,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 1 279 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group PLC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Wild Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Glen Hemsley Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Wallis Chief Operating Officer
David Gregory Bauernfeind Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Wiech Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.17.50%1 683
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION3.62%141 847
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC17.06%29 631
YUM BRANDS0.86%28 954
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL23.21%15 099
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC6.20%13 423
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.