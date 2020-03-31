Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Domino's Pizza Group plc    DOM   GB00BYN59130

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC

(DOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 03/31 03:33:55 am
279.2 GBp   +4.02%
03:09aDomino's UK names former Costa chief as CEO
RE
03/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 skids after PM Johnson gets coronavirus
RE
03/27DOMINO PIZZA : scraps dividend, sees hike in delivery demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domino's UK names former Costa chief as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:09am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Britain's largest pizza delivery company Domino's Pizza Group on Tuesday named former Costa Coffee Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul as its top boss replacing David Wild, whose departure was announced last year.

Paul, who led Costa Coffee from 2016 to 2019 ahead of its 3.9 billion pound ($4.82 billion) sale to Coca-Cola last year, will join Domino's on May 1.

He has also worked with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line as senior vice president, international, and held senior roles at easyJet, British Midland and British Airways.

"We think Dominic is highly suitable for the role, being an impressive communicator with a strong track record and experience of collaborating with franchisees," Jefferies analysts said.

The company, a franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc, appointed Beam Suntory executive Matt Shattock as its chairman earlier this month.

Domino's Pizza Group is also looking for a chief financial officer after David Bauernfeind died in a snorkelling accident last year.

The new management will be tasked with overseeing the sale of the company's loss-making international operations and resolving a profit sharing row with its franchisees.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC -1.97% 268.4 Delayed Quote.-16.18%
EASYJET PLC -5.87% 552 Delayed Quote.-61.25%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -3.15% 203 Delayed Quote.-67.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
03:09aDomino's UK names former Costa chief as CEO
RE
03/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 skids after PM Johnson gets coronavirus
RE
03/27DOMINO PIZZA : scraps dividend, sees hike in delivery demand
RE
03/27CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Update
PU
03/19DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/10Domino's Pizza names Beam Suntory executive Shattock as chairman
RE
03/10DOMINO PIZZA : Chairman Appointment
PU
03/05DOMINO PIZZA : Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks ended 29 December 2019
PU
02/13Domino's finds buyers for Norway business
RE
02/13DOMINO PIZZA : Proposed Disposal of the Norwegian Business
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 598 M
EBIT 2019 93,7 M
Net income 2019 61,7 M
Debt 2019 226 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,44x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 1 235 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 267,50  GBp
Last Close Price 268,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Wild Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Matthew J. Shattock Chairman
Scott Bush Operations Director
Colin Halpern Non-Executive Vice-Chairman
Helen Margaret Keays Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC-16.18%1 532
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-14.92%122 261
YUM BRANDS-31.97%20 615
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-23.55%17 633
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.87%16 007
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.18.03%13 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group