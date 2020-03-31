Domino's UK names former Costa chief as CEO

Paul, who led Costa Coffee from 2016 to 2019 ahead of its 3.9 billion pound ($4.82 billion) sale to Coca-Cola last year, will join Domino's on May 1.

He has also worked with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line as senior vice president, international, and held senior roles at easyJet, British Midland and British Airways.

"We think Dominic is highly suitable for the role, being an impressive communicator with a strong track record and experience of collaborating with franchisees," Jefferies analysts said.

The company, a franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc, appointed Beam Suntory executive Matt Shattock as its chairman earlier this month.

Domino's Pizza Group is also looking for a chief financial officer after David Bauernfeind died in a snorkelling accident last year.

The new management will be tasked with overseeing the sale of the company's loss-making international operations and resolving a profit sharing row with its franchisees.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)