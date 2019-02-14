Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Domino's Pizza Group PLC.    DOM   GB00BYN59130

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.

(DOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VALEN-DINE-IN DAY: DOMINO'S BRINGS MEDITERRANEAN WARMTH TO VALENTINES DAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 02:22pm EST

- Pizzamaker unveils Catalan Chicken & Chorizo combo following pizza lovers appetite for cheesy combos - - Over 300,000 pizzas expected to be ordered on the most romantic day of the year -

Domino's has introduced a new Mediterranean-inspired Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizza to its menu just in time for Valentine's Day, which it predicts will be one of its busiest of the year with over 300,000 pizzas expected to be ordered for the occasion.

The Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizza is the latest food innovation from the nation's favourite pizzamaker and comes with a double portion of Catalan-style pulled chicken, chorizo, onions and peppers topped with a drizzle of sour cream and paprika sauce. It follows the recent menu additions of the Delight Chicken and Delight Vegi containing around 100kcal per slice, and the mind-blowing mash-up of the new Cheeseburger, which hit 1 million sales in just over two months. The dose of Mediterranean warmth follows calls from superfans for exciting flavour combinations and is one of the highest scoring pizzas in Domino's taste-test history. Domino's has worked relentlessly to ensure the Chorizo combo is available in every store nationwide just in time for Valentine's Day.Ian Straughan, Head of Food Innovation at Domino's, said: 'Valentine's Day is now one of our busiest occasions and we're predicting to sell 300,000 pizzas with around 500 orders a minute at the peak of 7pm. So whether it's some Mediterranean warmth or Pepperoni Passion you're after for Valentine's Day, we've got you covered!'

The new pizza is now on the menu at 1,100 Domino's stores across the UK and Ireland and is available to buy via the Domino's app, on www.dominos.co.uk or in store from £17 for a medium and around £19 for a large pizza.

VALENTINE'S DAY IN NUMBERS

318,000 pizzas shared on Valentine's Day

500 pizzas ordered a minute

7 pizzas ordered per second

49,000 pizzas freshly handmade every hour during dinner

2.8 million slices to be eaten

CATALAN CHICKEN AND CHORIZO INGREDIENTS

Domino's vine ripened tomato sauce

100% Mozzarella cheese

Domino's signature tomato sauce

Double portion of Catalan-style pulled chicken

Chorizo

Red and Green Peppers

Sour cream and paprika sauce

For more information visit: www.dominos.co.uk - ENDS -

For further info contact the Domino's team at The Academy on 020 7100 7100 or dominos@theacademypr.com

Notes to Editor

A large pizza has an RSP of £19, though please note prices may vary slightly from store to store.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In addition, we have a controlling stake in the holders of the Domino's master franchise agreements in Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as associate investments in Germany and Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Group plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 19:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
02:22pVALEN-DINE-IN DAY : Domino's brings mediterranean warmth to valentines day
PU
01/29UK shares surge as investors pounce on consumer goods, tobacco ahead of Brexi..
RE
01/29DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
RE
01/24DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : annual sales release
01/18DOMINO PIZZA : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/11DOMINO PIZZA : Notice of Results
PU
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Wtf is this heavenly creation? is it a burger? is it a pizza?
PU
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Dough in the dark delivery to strabane
PU
2018UK's Domino's shares rise on buyback, organic sales rise
RE
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Q3 Trading statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 548 M
EBIT 2018 96,1 M
Net income 2018 71,5 M
Debt 2018 200 M
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 16,49
P/E ratio 2019 14,46
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 1 147 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group PLC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,82  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Wild Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Glen Hemsley Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Wallis Chief Operating Officer
David Gregory Bauernfeind Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Wiech Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.5.96%1 476
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.03%134 254
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC19.80%30 243
YUM BRANDS2.32%29 147
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL38.87%16 585
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC23.14%15 652
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.