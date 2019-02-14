VALEN-DINE-IN DAY: DOMINO'S BRINGS MEDITERRANEAN WARMTH TO VALENTINES DAY

- Pizzamaker unveils Catalan Chicken & Chorizo combo following pizza lovers appetite for cheesy combos - - Over 300,000 pizzas expected to be ordered on the most romantic day of the year -

Domino's has introduced a new Mediterranean-inspired Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizza to its menu just in time for Valentine's Day, which it predicts will be one of its busiest of the year with over 300,000 pizzas expected to be ordered for the occasion.

The Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizza is the latest food innovation from the nation's favourite pizzamaker and comes with a double portion of Catalan-style pulled chicken, chorizo, onions and peppers topped with a drizzle of sour cream and paprika sauce. It follows the recent menu additions of the Delight Chicken and Delight Vegi containing around 100kcal per slice, and the mind-blowing mash-up of the new Cheeseburger, which hit 1 million sales in just over two months. The dose of Mediterranean warmth follows calls from superfans for exciting flavour combinations and is one of the highest scoring pizzas in Domino's taste-test history. Domino's has worked relentlessly to ensure the Chorizo combo is available in every store nationwide just in time for Valentine's Day. Ian Straughan, Head of Food Innovation at Domino's, said: ' Valentine's Day is now one of our busiest occasions and we're predicting to sell 300,000 pizzas with around 500 orders a minute at the peak of 7pm. So whether it's some Mediterranean warmth or Pepperoni Passion you're after for Valentine's Day, we've got you covered!'

The new pizza is now on the menu at 1,100 Domino's stores across the UK and Ireland and is available to buy via the Domino's app, on www.dominos.co.uk or in store from £17 for a medium and around £19 for a large pizza.

VALENTINE'S DAY IN NUMBERS

318,000 pizzas shared on Valentine's Day

500 pizzas ordered a minute

7 pizzas ordered per second

49,000 pizzas freshly handmade every hour during dinner

2.8 million slices to be eaten

CATALAN CHICKEN AND CHORIZO INGREDIENTS

Domino's vine ripened tomato sauce

100% Mozzarella cheese

Domino's signature tomato sauce

Double portion of Catalan-style pulled chicken

Chorizo

Red and Green Peppers

Sour cream and paprika sauce

www.dominos.co.uk - ENDS - For more information visit:

For further info contact the Domino's team at The Academy on 020 7100 7100 or dominos@theacademypr.com

Notes to Editor

A large pizza has an RSP of £19, though please note prices may vary slightly from store to store.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. We hold the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise Domino's stores in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In addition, we have a controlling stake in the holders of the Domino's master franchise agreements in Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as associate investments in Germany and Luxembourg.