Domino Pizza : ® Appoints Lisa Price Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

07/31/2019 | 05:55pm EDT
Veteran of Starbucks and Nordstrom joins world's largest pizza company

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Domino's Pizza, (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, today announced that Lisa V. Price will be joining the company as executive vice president, chief human resources officer, effective Aug. 26. Price will be a part of Domino's executive leadership team and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison.

Price joins Domino's from Nordstrom, where she most recently served as senior vice president of human resources. From 2000-2015, Price had progressively more responsible roles in human resources at Starbucks Coffee Co., most recently as vice president of partner resources. With the exception of a year at Nordstrom in 2000, Price spent most of her career at Starbucks, joining the brand in 1994.

'Lisa brings extensive experience in both retail and restaurants to Domino's,' said Allison. 'She began her career in the stores at Starbucks and eventually worked her way up to be vice president of human resources. Her recent experience as senior vice president at Nordstrom - another incredible brand - makes her a terrific addition to the Domino's team.'

Price graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles and holds a master's degree in organization design from American University in Washington, D.C.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,300 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the second quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter - as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, investor presentations, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-appoints-lisa-price-executive-vice-president-chief-human-resources-officer-300894462.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

Media Relations Contact: Jenny Fouracre, (734) 930-3620, Jenny.fouracre@dominos.com

Disclaimer

Domino's Pizza Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 21:54:05 UTC
