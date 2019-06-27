Log in
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.

(DPZ)
Domino Pizza : Australia's Domino's Pizza rejects workers' allegations over underpaid wages

06/27/2019 | 08:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd said on Friday it did not mislead franchisees over payments to their employees and that it had not formally received court documents about a class action from workers over underpayment of wages.

It reiterated that it would defend itself against the class action, although it said the lead applicant had not made any claim against his franchisee employer and no franchisee employer was party to the action.

Instead, employees are seeking compensation against Domino's for alleged underpayment by franchisee employers.

The suit, filed by law firm Phi Finney McDonald in the Federal Court of Australia, alleges that Domino's misled franchisees by telling them not to pay delivery drivers and in-store workers according to minimum standards.

Fast food employees are entitled to a minimum weekly wage of A$813.60 ($565.86), according to requirements set by the Australian Fair Work Commission.

The Australia-listed Domino's, which is the largest franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand outside the United States, operates in seven countries with over 2,000 stores.

The class action was filed on behalf of Australian employees who were employed as delivery drivers or in-store workers between June 24, 2013 and Jan. 24, 2018, Phi Finney McDonald said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD. 3.25% 38.1 End-of-day quote.-9.23%
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. 0.75% 277.94 Delayed Quote.11.24%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 701 M
EBIT 2019 634 M
Net income 2019 394 M
Debt 2019 3 466 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 29,30
P/E ratio 2020 25,24
EV / Sales 2019 4,00x
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
Capitalization 11 339 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 305 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard E. Allison Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Allen Brandon Non-Executive Chairman
Russell J. Weiner Chief Operating Officer & President-USA Division
Jeffrey D. Lawrence Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
J. Kevin Vasconi Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.11.24%11 339
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION15.85%156 185
YUM BRANDS20.01%33 694
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.68.48%20 161
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC38.17%17 524
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC25.27%17 275
