Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domino's Pizza, Inc.    DPZ

DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. (DPZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domino's Pizza :® Announces Q4/Year-End 2018 Earnings Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 11:11pm EST

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's Q4/Year-End 2018 Earnings Webcast



When:

Thursday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. EST



Where:

biz.dominos.com



How:

Live webcast (web address above)



Contact:

Tim McIntyre, executive vice president of communication and investor relations
734-930-3563

Domino's (PRNewsFoto/Domino's Pizza)

This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of over 15,300 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in 2017, with more than $5.9 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2018, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $3.1 billion, with over $1.5 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2017 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 60% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery with Ford Motor Company – and in April 2018, launched Domino's HotSpots™, featuring over 200,000 non-traditional delivery locations including parks, beaches, local landmarks and other unique gathering spots.

Order – dominos.com 
AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com 
Twitter – twitter.com/dominos 
Facebook – facebook.com/dominos 
Instagram – instagram.com/dominos
YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-pizza-announces-q4year-end-2018-earnings-webcast-300791397.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.
11:11pDOMINO'S PIZZA : ® Announces Q4/Year-End 2018 Earnings Webcast
PR
01/30FOR THE LOVE OF PIZZA : Domino's to Offer Rewards Points for Any Pizza - Even Co..
PR
01/29DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
RE
01/23Restaurant Brands names Burger King boss Jose Cil as CEO
RE
01/17DOMINO PIZZA : Announces 2019 Investor Day Webcast
AQ
01/16DOMINO PIZZA : ® Announces 2019 Investor Day Webcast
PR
01/16DOMINO PIZZA : Stu Levy Joins Domino's as Executive Vice President, Supply Chain
AQ
01/10DOMINO PIZZA : Stu Levy Joins Domino's as Executive Vice President, Supply Chain
PR
2018DOMINO PIZZA : Opens First Store in Mauritius; Port Louis residents can now enjo..
AQ
2018DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.