Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors (DPZ)

On February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau
reported that "[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented
whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) against Domino's Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff
members." Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that "[t]he crux of the
whistleblower report details how Domino's allegedly forced and
orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to
franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction
(March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67
billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization
entities" and "contends that in return, Domino's Pizza's CEO, board
members, officers, and employees 'could enjoy higher stock prices and
dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.'" On this
news, shares of Domino fell sharply over the next two trading sessions,
thereby injuring investors.
