Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors (DPZ)

0
02/21/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. investors (“Domino's” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPZ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau reported that "[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Domino's Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff members." Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that "[t]he crux of the whistleblower report details how Domino's allegedly forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction (March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67 billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization entities" and "contends that in return, Domino's Pizza's CEO, board members, officers, and employees 'could enjoy higher stock prices and dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.'" On this news, shares of Domino fell sharply over the next two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Domino's securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
