DOMO LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Domo, Inc. Investors of Important December 16th Deadline in Securities Class Action – DOMO

12/01/2019 | 10:46am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO): (i) from June 26, 2018 through September 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”); or (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to Domo’s registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Domo’s initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) commenced on or about June 29, 2018 of the important December 16, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Domo investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Domo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1699.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (2) Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed; (3) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Domo’s financial results; and (4) as a result, Domo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1699.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
