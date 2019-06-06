Domo Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
28% Year-Over-Year Growth in Revenue
77% Subscription Gross Margin
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended April 30, 2019.
Fiscal First Quarter Results
Total revenue was $40.8 million, an increase of 28% year over year
Subscription revenue was $34.4 million, an increase of 29% year over year
Subscription revenue represented 84% of total revenue
Billings were $41.1 million or 22% year-over-year growth
Net cash used in operating activities was $26.7 million, an improvement of 28% year over year
Adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $22.2 million, an improvement of 40% year over year
Subscription gross margin was 77%, an improvement of more than 7 percentage points from Q1 FY19
GAAP operating margin improved by 54 percentage points year over year
Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 73 percentage points year over year
GAAP operating expenses decreased 4% year over year
Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 15% year over year
GAAP net loss was $35.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.32, based on 27.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding
Non-GAAP net loss was $29.2 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.08, based on 27.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $154.0 million as of April 30, 2019
Comments
"As the results show, our strong business execution in Q1 has helped us sustain growth and achieve operating leverage," said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. "I’m particularly pleased with our people and their performance delivering 29% growth in subscription revenue, while lowering operating expenses 15%. Today we've seen how challenging and expensive it is for even the largest technology vendors to deliver only a few pieces of what we've built in our platform. I'm continually impressed how our customers, some of which are the world's biggest corporations, are transforming their businesses by using our platform with our rapidly expanding portfolio of enterprise applications and advanced data offerings."
"Q1 was another solid quarter for us," said Bruce Felt, CFO. "We are executing well against our plan as we balance improvements in our expense profile and investments to capture the incredible growth opportunity in front of us, while we march toward cash flow positive with our fully funded business."
Recent Highlights
We believe the following points and accolades are leading indicators of what’s to come in our business through our commitment to product innovation and customer success:
At Domopalooza 2019, Domo announced new product enhancements, solutions and integrations to help the world’s largest companies leverage the power and scale of the Domo platform to accelerate their digital transformation journey and get more value from their business data. These announcements included:
Domo maintained a perfect recommend score for the third consecutive year, and was again ranked as a leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in Dresner Advisory Services' 2019 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study.
Based on information available as of June 6, 2019, Domo is providing the following guidance for Q2 and full year fiscal 2020:
Q2 Fiscal 2020
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $41.0 million to $42.0 million
Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.98 and $1.02 based on 27.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding
Full Year Fiscal 2020
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $173.0 million to $174.0 million
Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $3.79 and $3.87 based on 27.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding
We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Earnings Call Details
Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID#9192995. A replay will be available via webcast or at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 until midnight (ET) June 20, 2019.
About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted net cash used in operating activities. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for Q2 fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2020, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about June 12, 2019. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2018
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
26,663
$
34,391
Professional services and other
5,282
6,407
Total revenue
31,945
40,798
Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1)
8,056
8,035
Professional services and other (1)
3,510
4,769
Total cost of revenue
11,566
12,804
Gross profit
20,379
27,994
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)
39,656
35,949
Research and development (1)
19,064
17,099
General and administrative (1), (2), (3)
4,644
8,017
Total operating expenses
63,364
61,065
Loss from operations
(42,985
)
(33,071
)
Other expense, net (1)
(1,919
)
(2,325
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(44,904
)
(35,396
)
Provision for income taxes
603
140
Net loss
$
(45,507
)
$
(35,536
)
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
$
(27.63
)
$
(1.32
)
Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)
1,647
26,966
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
$
15
$
123
Professional services and other
8
93
Sales and marketing
305
4,008
Research and development
483
2,065
General and administrative
1,265
1,238
Other income, net
17
48
Total stock-based compensation expenses
$
2,093
$
7,575
(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
General and administrative
$
20
$
20
(3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows:
General and administrative
$
(3,513
)
$
(1,293
)
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
January 31,
April 30,
2019
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
176,973
$
90,763
Short-term investments
-
63,238
Accounts receivable, net
48,421
36,207
Contract acquisition costs
10,425
10,829
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,935
15,545
Total current assets
246,754
216,582
Property and equipment, net
12,595
12,581
Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
18,030
16,889
Intangible assets, net
4,415
4,261
Goodwill
9,478
9,478
Other assets
1,360
1,187
Total assets
$
292,632
$
260,978
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,609
$
3,142
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
48,139
37,936
Current portion of deferred revenue
88,959
89,219
Total current liabilities
139,707
130,297
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
4,943
4,950
Other liabilities, noncurrent
6,210
6,030
Long-term debt
97,245
98,156
Total liabilities
248,105
239,433
Commitments and contingencies
Convertible preferred stock
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
26
27
Additional paid-in capital
956,145
968,754
Accumulated other comprehensive income
438
382
Accumulated deficit
(912,082
)
(947,618
)
Total stockholders' equity
44,527
21,545
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
292,632
$
260,978
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2018
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(45,507
)
$
(35,536
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,285
1,764
Amortization of contract acquisition costs
1,727
2,678
Stock-based compensation
2,093
7,575
Other, net
(3,180
)
(659
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
7,066
12,214
Contract acquisition costs
(1,923
)
(2,062
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
602
(4,493
)
Accounts payable
4,428
551
Accrued and other liabilities
(6,247
)
(8,977
)
Deferred revenue
1,769
267
Net cash used in operating activities
(36,887
)
(26,678
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,617
)
(1,474
)
Purchases of securities available for sale
-
(63,008
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,617
)
(64,482
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments of costs related to initial public offering
(1,311
)
-
Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
(87
)
-
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
-
4,518
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock
-
(900
)
Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs
49,674
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
212
1,338
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
(44
)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
48,444
4,956
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
24
(6
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
9,964
(86,210
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
61,972
176,973
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
71,936
$
90,763
Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Revenue:
Subscription
$
26,663
$
34,391
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
8,056
8,035
Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis
18,607
26,356
Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis
70
%
77
%
Stock-based compensation
15
123
Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis
$
18,622
$
26,479
Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis
70
%
77
%
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis
$
63,364
$
61,065
Stock-based compensation
(2,053
)
(7,311
)
Amortization of certain intangible assets
(20
)
(20
)
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual
3,513
1,293
Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis
$
64,804
$
55,027
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis
$
(42,985
)
$
(33,071
)
Stock-based compensation
2,076
7,527
Amortization of certain intangible assets
20
20
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual
(3,513
)
(1,293
)
Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis
$
(44,402
)
$
(26,817
)
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating margin on a GAAP basis
(135
)%
(81
)%
Stock-based compensation
7
18
Amortization of certain intangible assets
-
-
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual
(11
)
(3
)
Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis
(139
)%
(66
)%
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss on a GAAP basis
$
(45,507
)
$
(35,536
)
Stock-based compensation
2,093
7,575
Amortization of certain intangible assets
20
20
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual
(3,513
)
(1,293
)
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis
$
(46,907
)
$
(29,234
)
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis
$
(27.63
)
$
(1.32
)
Stock-based compensation
1.27
0.29
Amortization of certain intangible assets
0.01
-
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual
(2.13
)
(0.05
)
Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis
$
(28.48
)
$
(1.08
)
Billings:
Total revenue
$
31,945
$
40,798
Add:
Deferred revenue (end of period)
68,718
89,219
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)
4,007
4,950
Less:
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)
(66,712
)
(88,959
)
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)
(4,244
)
(4,943
)
Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)
1,769
267
Billings
$
33,714
$
41,065
Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities:
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(36,887
)
$
(26,678
)
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan