Domo : Announces New Enterprise Advisory Board to Leverage Global CIO Experience for the Benefit of Customers on Their Digital Transformation Journey

Domo® (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced the formation of the Domo Enterprise Advisory Board, a new advisory group of six former global CIOs, brought together to help shape new solutions and go-to-market strategies that meet the dynamic needs of large organizations worldwide at all stages of their digital transformation journey.

Domo's Enterprise Advisory Board members include:

Philip Fasano : Former Global Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President at AIG as well as former CIO roles at Kaiser Permanente, Capital One, J.P. Morgan Chase and Deutsche Financial Services;

: Former Global Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President at AIG as well as former CIO roles at Kaiser Permanente, Capital One, J.P. Morgan Chase and Deutsche Financial Services; John Leggate : Former Group Chief Information Officer at BP;

: Former Group Chief Information Officer at BP; Bob Ridout : Former Vice President and Chief Information Officer at DuPont;

: Former Vice President and Chief Information Officer at DuPont; Tony Scott : Former Federal Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Government, as well as former CIO roles at VMware, Microsoft, Walt Disney Company and CTO at General Motors Information Systems & Services;

: Former Federal Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Government, as well as former CIO roles at VMware, Microsoft, Walt Disney Company and CTO at General Motors Information Systems & Services; Esat Sezer : Former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Coca-Cola Enterprises, as well as former Corporation Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at Whirlpool Corporation;

: Former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Coca-Cola Enterprises, as well as former Corporation Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at Whirlpool Corporation; Mahvash Yazdi : Former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Edison International and Southern California Edison.

The group was formed in partnership with Mumford Sole Advisors, a group co-founded by Peter Sole, former CEO of Gartner's Research Board, who also chairs the group.

"The formation of Domo's Enterprise Advisory Board is a way to bring new thinking and to challenge assumptions in our go-to-market strategies. The Advisory Board combines insights from veteran CIOs from some of the world's largest brands, that will help inform the direction and development of new solutions to best serve the dynamic needs of large organizations in their digital transformation journey," said Shane Atchison, chief marketing officer at Domo and executive sponsor of the Enterprise Advisory Board. "Domo is committed to building a platform with the enterprise-grade scale, security and speed needed for IT leaders to extend data access and self-serve analytics to all business users. We are honored to have such an accomplished group of enterprise technology leaders on our Enterprise Advisory Board and look forward to cultivating with them ideas and insights that will help drive next-generation IT and digital transformation forward for our customers worldwide."

