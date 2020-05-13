Domo Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

Log in
05/13/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Business Cloud, today announced that results for its first quarter fiscal 2021 (ended April 30, 2020) will be released on June 4, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (MT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID #8687253. A replay will be available at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 following the completion of the conference call until midnight (ET) June 18, 2020.

About Domo
Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information
Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contact: Domo, Inc.
Investors:
IR@domo.com
Media:
PR@domo.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
