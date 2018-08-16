Domo Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO), the cloud-based operating system for business, today announced that results for its second quarter fiscal 2019 (ended July 31, 2018) will be released on Thursday, September 6, 2018, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (MT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://ir.domo.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID#8292546. A replay will be available at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 following the completion of the conference call until midnight (ET) September 20, 2018.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to help all employees – from the CEO to the frontline worker – optimize business performance by connecting them in real time to the right data and people they need to improve business results. The company works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

