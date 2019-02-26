Domo Announces Zara Larsson as Entertainment Headliner at Domopalooza 2019

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo announced that Zara Larsson, Swedish pop singer and songwriter, is coming to Domopalooza After Hours. Through a quiet ascent to the forefront of modern pop through undeniable talent, uncompromising attitude and unbelievable songcraft, Zara’s most recent single “Ruin My Life” has clocked over 182 million streams and counting, as well as 28 million YouTube/VEVO views for its cinematic music video within just three months. Zara’s chart toppers also include “Ain’t My Fault,” “Lush Life” and “Never Forget You.”



In its fifth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and recognizable brands. Several keynote speakers and entertainers have been announced including former U.S. government and Microsoft CIO Tony Scott, Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees, Save the Children President and CEO Carolyn Miles, comedy icon Judd Apatow and legendary R&B group Boyz II Men. Additional mainstage speakers and entertainers will be shared soon.

“Domopalooza is a one-of-a-kind event that offers it all: education, training, networking and high-energy entertainment,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “After a jam-packed day of Domo-centric learning, we’re excited to bring remarkable artists like Zara Larsson to the After Hours Palooza to give attendees a unique opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate.”

Domopalooza will be held March 19 –22, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect their people, data and systems, and inspire their digital transformation journey.

For registration and to stay up-to-date on the program, visit Domopalooza’s event page .

