Domo : How Swire Coca-Cola Developed a Thirst for Domo

Today we announced that Swire Coca-Cola, USA, one of the largest independent bottlers and distributors of Coca-Cola products, is a new Domo customer. Swire has more than 7,000 associates and 60,000 retail customers in 13 western states.

Swire's decision to use Domo was an initiative led by its C-suite. Its executives knew that Swire's proprietary data could be an incredible asset to enhance the value that the company delivered to its employees, customers and communities.

Like most companies, Swire had existing solutions for analyzing business data and reporting it. But like most solutions, the solutions were complex, time-consuming, and not designed for real business people.

What's worse, by the time data was delivered, it was stagnant and out of date, so managers didn't have the best information against which they could make decisions.

When I showed Swire's executive team how I use Domo on my phone, it really underscored how Domo is different. I had real-time information about all areas of my business accessible to me in the palm of my hand. I didn't have to ask someone to please get me a report or please create three different versions of a report; I could ask questions and collaborate with others on the data right in Domo.

Before Swire selected Domo, it engaged in a short proof-of-concept to see if Domo's technology could meet the expectations of its executive team. We're proud that we delivered on those expectations, and we're proud to partner with Swire in making data more accessible and actionable across its entire business.

Domo is so easy to use and delivers so much value that even CEOs want to use it. If you want to see for yourself, you can sign up for a free POC. You can also read more about Swire Coca-Cola's decision to use Domo through our press release.