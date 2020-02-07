Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo, Inc.    DOMO

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domo Named A Four-Category Winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2019 Technology Innovation Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 09:01am EST

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it has been named a winner in four thematic research categories in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Technology Innovation Awards. The awards, which recognize the top-ranked vendors in Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds® series of thematic market studies, are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to the business intelligence (BI) and analytics markets. This is Domo’s third consecutive year as a multiple-category winner in the Technology Innovation Awards.

In the 2019 Technology Innovation Awards, Domo is recognized for its leadership in the 2019 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study, Self-Service BI Market Study, Big Data Analytics Market Study and Data Catalog Market Study.

“These recognitions demonstrate the power of the Domo Business Cloud in empowering customers to get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time and giving their teams and organizations the ability to go fast, go big and go bold,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

“Our studies closely examine the business intelligence and analytics markets recognizing leading providers who offer most comprehensive solutions in these significant thematic areas,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for being named a multiple category winner in our 2019 Technology Innovation Awards.”

About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo
Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on the fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.  For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domopalooza, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contact
Domo, Inc.
PR@domo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOMO, INC.
09:01aDomo Named A Four-Category Winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2019 Techn..
GL
02/05DOMO : Why This Webinar is a Must-Watch for Snowflake Users
PU
02/04Domo Wins DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in IoT
GL
01/31Domo Honored as “Best in Mobile Cloud Solution” by Cloud Awards
GL
01/16Domo Ranked No. 1 in Dresner 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study
GL
01/16DOMO : to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of the Sixth ..
AQ
01/15Announcing Domopalooza 2020
GL
01/13Domo Bolsters Support for Retail Industry by Achieving AWS Retail Competency ..
GL
01/07Domo Ranked Top Platform in Two New G2 Crowd Reports
GL
2019DOMO : to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 M
EBIT 2020 -99,1 M
Net income 2020 -128 M
Debt 2020 1,70 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,31x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,81x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
EV / Sales2021 3,95x
Capitalization 688 M
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,83  $
Last Close Price 24,69  $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Gorenberg Director
D. Fraser Bullock Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO, INC.13.67%688
ORACLE CORPORATION3.27%171 000
SAP AG3.41%155 598
INTUIT INC.12.32%74 612
SERVICENOW, INC.21.03%64 416
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.69%22 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group