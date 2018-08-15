Log in
News

Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

08/15/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo® announced today it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2018.  As one of six vendors included in this latest Constellation ShortList, Domo offers the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Constellation evaluated over 25 solutions categorized in the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The chosen vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Key criteria for being chosen included:

  • strong data-management capabilities including data integration and self-service data preparation
  • breadth of analysis tools – including data visualization and basic forecasting and predictive capabilities
  • mobile reporting, visualization and analysis
  • support for services-based delivery of insights into internal and external applications; and
  • rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and consumers.

“Boardrooms and their executive suites must be cognizant of the business extinction events and the exponential technologies that will transform their industries,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Each Constellation ShortList, researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the right technologies to support new business models and improve engagement. Leaders now have a list of the top technology partners who can co-innovate and co-create with customers to thrive and dominate digital disruption.”

This is Domo’s fourth Constellation ShortList placement. In addition to being named to the Q1 2019 Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms list, Domo was also recognized on the Constellation Shortlist for Marketing Analytics in both Q1 2018 and Q3 2017. For more information on the Domo platform visit https://www.domo.com/product.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Media Contacts:
Domo, Inc.
PR@domo.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
