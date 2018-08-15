Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo® announced today it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2018. As one of six vendors included in this latest Constellation ShortList, Domo offers the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.



Constellation evaluated over 25 solutions categorized in the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The chosen vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Key criteria for being chosen included:

strong data-management capabilities including data integration and self-service data preparation

breadth of analysis tools – including data visualization and basic forecasting and predictive capabilities

mobile reporting, visualization and analysis

support for services-based delivery of insights into internal and external applications; and

rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and consumers.

“Boardrooms and their executive suites must be cognizant of the business extinction events and the exponential technologies that will transform their industries,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Each Constellation ShortList, researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the right technologies to support new business models and improve engagement. Leaders now have a list of the top technology partners who can co-innovate and co-create with customers to thrive and dominate digital disruption.”

This is Domo’s fourth Constellation ShortList placement. In addition to being named to the Q1 2019 Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms list, Domo was also recognized on the Constellation Shortlist for Marketing Analytics in both Q1 2018 and Q3 2017. For more information on the Domo platform visit https://www.domo.com/product.

