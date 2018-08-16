Domo Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year; Ranks in the Top 20 Percent of List

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo , Inc. today announced it was named to the 2018 Inc. 5000, landing in the top 20 percent of all companies. This is the second year in a row that Domo was ranked on Inc.’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This also marks the sixth year that Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo, led one of his companies to a spot on the Inc. 5000. Domo was the fastest growing large software company (more than 500 employees) on the list in 2017, and Omniture, a web analytics business he founded in 1996, took public in 2006 and sold to Adobe for $1.8B in 2009, was the fastest or second-fastest growing software company for four consecutive years.



“We’ve created a robust platform that is fundamentally changing how enterprises manage their business, by giving real-time access to data to everyone from the C-suite to the frontline workers,” James said. “The need for Domo to help today’s enterprises stay competitive is evident in our growth. I’m proud of our team and customers who are helping shape the future of management with the power of the Domo platform.”

Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

James also co-founded Cubby’s, a Utah-based restaurant chain, which debuted on the list this year.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million.

