Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo Inc    DOMO

DOMO INC (DOMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Domo Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year; Ranks in the Top 20 Percent of List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. today announced it was named to the 2018 Inc. 5000, landing in the top 20 percent of all companies. This is the second year in a row that Domo was ranked on Inc.’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This also marks the sixth year that Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo, led one of his companies to a spot on the Inc. 5000. Domo was the fastest growing large software company (more than 500 employees) on the list in 2017, and Omniture, a web analytics business he founded in 1996, took public in 2006 and sold to Adobe for $1.8B in 2009, was the fastest or second-fastest growing software company for four consecutive years.

“We’ve created a robust platform that is fundamentally changing how enterprises manage their business, by giving real-time access to data to everyone from the C-suite to the frontline workers,” James said. “The need for Domo to help today’s enterprises stay competitive is evident in our growth. I’m proud of our team and customers who are helping shape the future of management with the power of the Domo platform.”

Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000. 

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

James also co-founded Cubby’s, a Utah-based restaurant chain, which debuted on the list this year.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million.  

Complete results for 2018 are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Media Contacts:
Domo, Inc.
PR@domo.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMO INC
10:42pDomo Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s Fastest-Grow..
GL
12:24pDOMO : Named to Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence an..
AQ
08/15Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelli..
GL
08/04DOMO : Named to the 2018 SaaS Awards Shortlist
AQ
08/04Domo Named to the 2018 SaaS Awards Shortlist
GL
08/01DOMO : Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2018 Wisdom o..
AQ
07/24Free Technical Research on FireEye and Three More Application Software Equiti..
AC
07/10MERCATO PARTNERS : Commends Portfolio Company Domo and CEO Josh James on Success..
PR
07/03Domo, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:01p5 Charts That Prove We're Not In Another Tech Bubble 
08/14Domo CEO reports Class B stakes 
07/12A TOUCH OF GREY : Domo Technologies, Sprinklr And The Expensive Cloud Trap 
07/11The IPO Market Has Resumed Being On Fire With 11 New Deals 
07/08Domo - Not Tempted To Buy The 'Discount' 
Chart DOMO INC
Duration : Period :
Domo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher C. Harrington President & Director
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Matt R. Cohler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO INC0.00%462
ORACLE CORPORATION1.18%192 011
SAP6.26%140 501
INTUIT32.76%54 061
SERVICENOW INC40.14%32 689
HEXAGON28.45%19 994
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.