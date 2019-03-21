Domo Unveils the Domo IoT Cloud to Help Customers Harness the Full Potential of IoT Data

Features the Industry’s Largest Set of Pre-Built API Connectors for IoT Data including AWS IoT Analytics, Azure IoT Hub, Apache Kafka, and an OPC Connector for industrial devices

Also Includes Two New Out-of-the-Box IoT Apps to Deliver Rapid Time to Value from the Domo Platform

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domopalooza 2019 – Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced the Domo IoT Cloud, a new offering which taps the power of the Domo platform to help customers harness the full potential of IoT data. The Domo IoT Cloud, with the industry’s largest set of pre-built API connectors for IoT data, empowers customers to more easily create business value from machine and device data, whether it’s coming from the shop floor or out in the field.

Billions of machines have the ability to produce data, inform the world of their state of health and their actions. The challenge is that to date there has been no easy way to capture all that information. Domo aims to bridge the digital divide and close the gap between machines and people by delivering the data to those who cannot only report on what is going on with their devices, but also invoke action.

Domo’s IoT Cloud connects to thousands of unique data sources and allows customers to combine real-time IoT data with operational data from anywhere in their business while overlaying third-party data sources to get the most complete picture of what is happening. With data connected to the Domo IoT Cloud, an entire organization can use rich, interactive data visualizations, seamless desktop and mobile experiences, AI-driven alerts, and robust sharing and collaboration tools to make smarter, data-driven decisions on any connected device.

“Domo completes the IoT value chain by taking data from machines and putting it in the hands of those who can – and will – do something with it. By leveraging real-time IoT data, organizations have a means to deliver innovation to market in a compressed timeframe,” said Jay Heglar, chief strategy officer, Domo.

Manufacturers, for example, can create differentiated customer experiences through connected devices while using data to create better products. An electronics manufacturer, for example, may use device data to detect common problems with their products in high humidity regions. As a result, their engineering teams can focus on designing more reliable products for that climate. Consumer goods manufacturers might be able to see where they have low penetration through their device data, combined with a map of where those devices exist, all for the first time. These manufacturers can then design marketing programs to improve their market share. Additionally, consumer product organizations, like those that sell refreshments through vending machines, can use vending machine data to maximize return on investment (ROI) through better inventory management and by eliminating unnecessary service calls, while empowering technicians with information on the exact inventory needed for restocking.

IoT Cloud Enabled Through the Industry’s Largest Set of Pre-Built Connectors for IoT Data

The Domo IoT Cloud offers specific functionality through every deployment, leveraging nearly two dozen pre-built API connections including AWS IoT Analytics, Azure IoT Hub, Apache Kafka, SORACOM, among others. In addition, the OPC connector changes the game for manufacturers with industrial hardware by taking data directly from the machine - eliminating the need for unnecessary middleware. This supports quicker data availability via the Domo platform.

IoT Cloud also enables bi-directional data exchange, and can layer in third-party public data sets such as U.S. Census, environmental, weather and economic data to help put data and decisions in a richer context.

New IoT Specific Apps Built on the Domo Platform to Deliver Rapid Time to Value for Manufacturers

The Domo IoT Cloud offers two out-of-the box apps for IoT data built on the Domo platform to deliver rapid time to value for manufacturers. The first of these apps is the Device Fleet Management App, a control center for an organization’s fleet of devices such as robots, appliances, vehicle, or vending machines, to name a few.

The Domo Device Fleet Management App is important as today’s consumer has more options than ever when it comes to choosing products. Companies seeking to deliver a differentiated experience are doing so by providing their customers with a connected experience and can leverage machine generated data to create better products and experiences.

Shark/Ninja, an innovator in the housewares industry and manufacturer of vacuums and small appliances, for example, turned to Domo to better leverage device data to support its relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

“Working with Domo on the IoT project, we were able to gain greater visibility and save time collecting data from hundreds of thousands of robots. We wanted to better understand what was happening with our robots and why. Project inception to lights on was six days. We will soon have close to 1 million robots in the fleet and having Domo now helps us support the product and give the consumer a 5-star experience,” said Rob Drew, vice president, Global IT at SharkNinja.

The second app, the Production Flow App, is designed to help monitor the production process of shop floor devices, from uptime and performance, to transportation and delivery. Rhodes Bake-N-Serve, a consumer packaged goods manufacturer, was looking for better visibility into its manufacturing data to improve efficiency and alert them when actions needed to be taken. Using Domo on the shop floor is helping them optimize their production processes.

"Domo IoT and its ability to access our programmable logic controllers (PLCs) gives Rhodes the opportunity to make better decisions with data we didn’t have before,” said Ty Tolman, process improvement manager, Rhodes Bake-N-Serve.

The Domo IoT Cloud Apps follow the announcement of targeted apps and solutions built on the Domo platform, including the Media Suite for media publishers and advertising buyers, the Retail Suite , the Data Science Suite and the Marketing Suite . Additional solutions will be announced as they become generally available.

