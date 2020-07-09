Log in
Domo : Updates Its COVID-19 Global Tracker with National Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Data from the SBA

07/09/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Robust, Interactive Tracker Available for Anyone to Use and Embed for Free

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has updated its free, interactive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Tracker with National Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) data from the Small Business Association (SBA). Within 48 hours of the PPP data being released by the SBA, the tracker was live with this information, providing details on the $500 billion loan program by industry, business-type, gender, geographic and ethnicity.

This free resource uses the Domo platform to help anyone see and understand COVID-19 related data, and embed any of the visualizations in their own websites or operations. Nearly 800 different organizations have connected to the tracker data to keep their employees and customers up to date on the impact of COVID-19. Originally launched in March 2020, the powerful and free tool updates every 10 minutes with aggregated, cross-checked data from sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Johns Hopkins University, Worldometer and Enigma. It also includes economic and behavioral data from sources such as Foursquare through the AWS Marketplace, SafeGraph and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Domo’s cloud-based platform is unique in that organizations can add data sets that are critical to their operations for additional insight and embed the tool as a whole or individual visualizations that are most relevant to their stakeholders. Domo’s tracker is fully available and interactive on mobile devices and to Domo customers via connectors as well.

To access the free tracker, visit https://www.domo.com/coronavirus-tracking. To learn how organizations are using data to navigate through this environment, visit Domo’s Get Back To Work Resource Center at https://www.domo.com/getbacktowork

About Domo:

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
