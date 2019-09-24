Log in
Domo Welcomes Jeff Kearl, Stance Co-Founder and Chairman, to its Board of Directors

09/24/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Jeff Kearl, Stance co-founder and chairman, has joined its board of directors.

Kearl also served on the board of directors for SkullCandy for almost a dozen years. In 2012, the Forum for Corporate Directors named him a Director of the Year for his service as SkullCandy’s chairman. In 2014, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year in Orange County for co-founding and leading Stance. Kearl is an active investor, having invested in approximately 50 private companies. He will fill the seat of Nehal Raj, partner at TPG, who served on Domo’s board for more than five years.

Domo founder and CEO Josh James commented, “I’m thrilled to welcome Jeff as a member of our board of directors. Jeff has created, led and invested in brands and products that dominate markets. He is a big proponent of nurturing culture to build differentiated companies and has been a chairman of a public company. That leadership, combined with his six-years of experience as a Domo customer, will be extremely valuable in helping guide our company into the next chapter.”

James continued, “I’d like to thank Nehal for his countless contributions and support as a member of our board of directors. His ongoing counsel and introductions to many prospects and customers served us well and helped Domo build a solid foundation for success.”

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contact

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
