Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo, Inc.    DOMO

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domo Wins the 2019 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:05pm EST

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that it won the 2019 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year.

The annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards are sponsored by Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization. These awards are designed to honor innovative products, companies and leadership across multiple mobile and wireless technology categories. In 2019, the program attracted more than 2,500 nominations across 13 categories.

According to 2018 McKinsey & Company research1, deployment of mobile internet technology has emerged as the most impactful technology deployed in successful digital transformation efforts across organizations of all sizes. McKinsey’s research found that 68% of organizations that deployed mobile internet technologies reported successful digital transformations compared to 53% of companies that did not.

“Our mobile capabilities have been a differentiator for many of our customers, even those with numerous BI and analytics tools,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Our ability to quickly and easily get data, at scale, directly into the hands of business decision makers, is one of the gaps many companies are trying to fill in their data strategy. Our mobile-first design is also a game changer for analytics teams when they realize that they only have to build once in Domo to deliver the same experience to users on the mobile app as they do on the desktop. In addition, because the data in Domo is always updated, IT and data pros get relief from the time-consuming and mundane tasks associated with fulfilling the perpetual need for new reports. With Domo, business decision makers can interact directly with the data to get the insights they need, when they need them.”

To learn more about Domo’s mobile capabilities, visit https://www.domo.com/mobile.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

McKinsey & Company, Unlocking success in digital transformations, https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/organization/our-insights/unlocking-success-in-digital-transformations

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contact:
Domo, Inc.
PR@domo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMO, INC.
04:05pDomo Wins the 2019 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Enterprise Cloud Computing S..
GL
11/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
11/14Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11/14Domo Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Cal..
GL
11/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domo, Inc. In..
BU
11/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domo, Inc..
BU
11/13Domo Named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ For Third Consecutive Yea..
GL
11/05DOMO : Modell's Sporting Goods Picks Domo to Put Data to Work Across its 150 Ret..
AQ
11/04DOMO : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Domo, Inc. Investors of Im..
BU
11/04Modell's Sporting Goods Picks Domo to Put Data to Work Across its 150 Retail ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 168 M
EBIT 2020 -103 M
Net income 2020 -131 M
Debt 2020 25,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,52x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,65x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
EV / Sales2021 2,90x
Capitalization 462 M
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,83  $
Last Close Price 16,80  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Gorenberg Director
D. Fraser Bullock Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO, INC.-14.42%462
ORACLE CORPORATION24.96%185 200
SAP AG41.03%161 668
INTUIT35.15%69 193
SERVICENOW, INC.46.00%49 018
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.53.59%21 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group