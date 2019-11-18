Domo Wins the 2019 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that it won the 2019 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year.



The annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards are sponsored by Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization. These awards are designed to honor innovative products, companies and leadership across multiple mobile and wireless technology categories. In 2019, the program attracted more than 2,500 nominations across 13 categories.

According to 2018 McKinsey & Company research1, deployment of mobile internet technology has emerged as the most impactful technology deployed in successful digital transformation efforts across organizations of all sizes. McKinsey’s research found that 68% of organizations that deployed mobile internet technologies reported successful digital transformations compared to 53% of companies that did not.

“Our mobile capabilities have been a differentiator for many of our customers, even those with numerous BI and analytics tools,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Our ability to quickly and easily get data, at scale, directly into the hands of business decision makers, is one of the gaps many companies are trying to fill in their data strategy. Our mobile-first design is also a game changer for analytics teams when they realize that they only have to build once in Domo to deliver the same experience to users on the mobile app as they do on the desktop. In addition, because the data in Domo is always updated, IT and data pros get relief from the time-consuming and mundane tasks associated with fulfilling the perpetual need for new reports. With Domo, business decision makers can interact directly with the data to get the insights they need, when they need them.”

