Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo Inc    DOMO

DOMO INC

(DOMO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domo to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced management will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:35 a.m. (PT).

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information
Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Contact:
Media: PR@domo.com
Investors: IR@domo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMO INC
04:06pDomo to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference
GL
09:01aDOMO : TaylorMade Expands Its Use of Domo in Japan to Support its Global Culture..
AQ
08/14Domo Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Ca..
GL
08/13DOMO : Expands Management Team, Attracting Senior Leaders from Adobe, Microsoft ..
AQ
08/08Domo Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2019 Wisdom of Cro..
GL
07/31Domo Receives High Customer Ratings for Analytics and BI Platform Experience ..
GL
07/09Domo Releases Seventh Annual “Data Never Sleeps” Infographic
GL
06/27DOMO : Four out of five senior marketers are 'data blind' as they struggle with ..
AQ
06/26Four out of five senior marketers are ‘data blind' as they struggle wit..
GL
06/19DOMO : Named an Overall Leader in 2019 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 174 M
EBIT 2020 -99,4 M
Net income 2020 -130 M
Debt 2020 33,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,28x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,70x
EV / Sales2020 4,18x
EV / Sales2021 3,66x
Capitalization 692 M
Chart DOMO INC
Duration : Period :
Domo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,83  $
Last Close Price 25,28  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Matthew R. Cohler Independent Director
Mark P. Gorenberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO INC28.78%692
ORACLE CORPORATION19.31%179 701
SAP AG24.21%142 804
INTUIT39.31%71 092
SERVICENOW INC43.50%47 898
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.61%20 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group