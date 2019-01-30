Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo Inc    DOMO

DOMO INC (DOMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domopalooza 2019 After Hours Announces Boyz II Men as Entertainment Headliner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:46pm EST

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform at the Domopalooza After Hours. Spanning over two decades of hits and dozens of major accolades which include four Grammys, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013, Boyz II Men won fans all over the world with megahits such as “End of the Road,” “On Bended Knee,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly.”

“During the day, we're offering a fantastic lineup of keynote and customer speakers. At night, we’re bringing incredible artists like Boyz II Men for entertainment. Domopalooza AfterHours will offer attendees a chance to unwind after a full day of unparalleled education, training and networking opportunities,” said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO.

In its fifth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and recognizable brands around the globe. Domopalooza will be held March 19-22, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

Domo recently announced the first of its much-anticipated lineup of Domopalooza keynotes speakers with renowned cybersecurity and IT executive Tony Scott. Additional mainstage speakers and entertainment will be announced soon.

From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect their people, data and systems, and empower them through all stages of their digital transformation journey.

For registration and to stay up-to-date on the agenda, visit Domopalooza’s event page.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to help all employees – from the CEO to the front-line worker – optimize business performance by connecting them in real time to the right data and people they need to improve business results. The company works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Media Contact
Domo, Inc.
PR@domo.com

Domo Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMO INC
02:46pDomopalooza 2019 After Hours Announces Boyz II Men as Entertainment Headliner
GL
01/29Domopalooza 2019 to Feature Renowned IT and Cybersecurity Executive Tony Scot..
GL
01/28DOMO : Named to G2 Crowd's Best Software Companies 2019
AQ
01/28DOMO : Named A Winner in Dresner Advisory Services' 2018 Wisdom of Crowds Techno..
AQ
01/25Domo Named to G2 Crowd's Best Software Companies 2019
GL
01/25Domo Named A Winner in Dresner Advisory Services' 2018 Wisdom of Crowds® Tech..
GL
01/25DOMO TO PRESENT WEBINAR FEATURING IN : IT Leaders and Tech-Led Innovation
AQ
01/24DOMO TO PRESENT WEBINAR FEATURING IN : IT Leaders and Tech-Led Innovation
GL
01/24ANNOUNCING DOMOPALOOZA 2019 : Digital Transformation and the Power of the Domo P..
AQ
01/23ANNOUNCING DOMOPALOOZA 2019 : Digital Transformation and the Power of the Domo P..
GL
More news
Chart DOMO INC
Duration : Period :
Domo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt Chief Financial Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Matthew R. Cohler Independent Director
Mark P. Gorenberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO INC28.22%663
ORACLE CORPORATION9.68%178 046
SAP3.31%126 294
INTUIT5.83%54 063
SERVICENOW INC3.80%33 138
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.22%15 667
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.