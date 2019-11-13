Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domo, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Domo, Inc.(“Domo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOMO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2018, Domo held its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 10.58 million shares of Class B common stock for $21 per share.

On September 5, 2019, Domo provided guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2020, expecting only $168 million to $169 million revenue for the full year.

Then, on September 6, 2019, JMP Securities cut its Domo price target by $10.00 to $37.00, citing the “disappointing” report and guidance, weakness in Domo’s enterprise and international businesses, and billings growth that was about half of what was expected.

On this news, Domo’s stock price fell $9.44 per share, or over 37%, to close at $15.77 per share on September 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, the Company’s shares have traded as low as $15.77 per share, or 25% below the IPO price of $21.00.

