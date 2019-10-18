Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Domo, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
10/18/2019 | 02:59pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Domo, Inc. (“Domo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOMO) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO” or “Offering”) commenced on or around June 29, 2018, or between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 16, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Domo suffered weakness in its enterprise business as well as in international sales. The Company’s growth of billings had slowed considerably. These issues were likely negatively impact the Company’s financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Domo, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
