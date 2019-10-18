The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Domo, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Domo, Inc. (“Domo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOMO) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO” or “Offering”) commenced on or around June 29, 2018, or between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 16, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Domo suffered weakness in its enterprise business as well as in international sales. The Company’s growth of billings had slowed considerably. These issues were likely negatively impact the Company’s financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Domo, investors suffered damages.

