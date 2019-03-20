To Support the World's Largest Companies on Their Digital Transformation Journey, Domo Extends Enterprise Security and Governance at Scale

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domopalooza 2019 – Today at Domopalooza, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced new enterprise security and governance capabilities that work with identity-based data permissions to help customers maintain security policies while easing administrative oversight as they push digital transformation more broadly across their organizations.



At the heart of Domo’s data permissions is individual identity. In Domo, each person’s identity is the collection of their roles, groups, attributes, preferences and filters. The Domo platform uses this information throughout the product to make administration and personalization dynamic – giving each user a personalized view to their specific security levels, including what they see, what conversations they are a part of and the types of alerts and weekly summaries they receive.

“Over the last three years, we’ve focused more on enterprise customers and believe our offerings such as Bring Your Own Key make us best in class,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “As the world’s largest companies push digital transformation more broadly across their organizations, extending corporate security and governance policies becomes incredibly important. Through the power of the Domo platform, we’re helping our customers easily and automatically scale these policies, while minimizing the administrative burden and oversight required by IT.”

The new capabilities that are part of today’s announcement include the following:

Dynamic Personal Data Permissions (PDP): enables the creation of policies that are based on a user’s attributes, such as location or title. Organizations can scale their policies with the growth of their company without needing to edit entitlement policies.

enables the creation of policies that are based on a user’s attributes, such as location or title. Organizations can scale their policies with the growth of their company without needing to edit entitlement policies. Trusted Attributes: a new role management feature that lets organizations decide how to structure identity. It allows organizations establish the specific profile information that users can manage for themselves and the information that is managed by the enterprise.

a new role management feature that lets organizations decide how to structure identity. It allows organizations establish the specific profile information that users can manage for themselves and the information that is managed by the enterprise. OpenID Connect: a new capability that makes it easy to source identity for contractors and partners separately from employees. OpenID Connect is now added as a single sign-on method, in addition to SAML, APIs and Domo’s Bulk Import tool.

a new capability that makes it easy to source identity for contractors and partners separately from employees. OpenID Connect is now added as a single sign-on method, in addition to SAML, APIs and Domo’s Bulk Import tool. PDP Support for Data Fusions: build powerful, scalable DataFusions while using PDP to control access. Domo seamlessly tracks PDP across your data so users only see what they’re allowed to access.

build powerful, scalable DataFusions while using PDP to control access. Domo seamlessly tracks PDP across your data so users only see what they’re allowed to access. Customized Filters: create custom filter policies that include multiple filter criteria, comparisons and date ranges.

For more information, visit: http://www.domo.com/platform/govern/enterprise-governance

