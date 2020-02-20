Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Domo, Inc.    DOMO

DOMO, INC.

(DOMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Utah Business Magazine Honors Domo's Cameron Williams as a Forty Under Forty Award Winner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) announced Cameron Williams is being recognized as one of Utah Business Magazine’s Forty Under Forty award winners. Utah Business recognized Williams for his efforts to evolve Utah’s business landscape, particularly in the areas of diversity and inclusion. As the Director of Diversity and Principal Sales Architect at Domo, Williams focuses on creating a more inclusive and inviting culture within the larger Silicon Slopes community.

“I’ve spent time all over the country but love being such an active member of Utah’s community and fostering a new generation of inclusivity,” said Williams. “The tech landscape here is booming, and it’s brought in people from all kinds of backgrounds who are diversifying and bringing out the best of Utah. It’s been incredible to be a part of this.”

Williams’ dynamic leadership is shaping a new model of belonging for the state, and he dedicates much of his time outside of tech to advising other business leaders and fostering an inclusive culture for Utah. Williams is the Chair of the Utah County Black Chamber of Commerce and acts as an advisor to diverse professional groups like Young Professionals, SLC, the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

“Since Cameron joined Domo, he’s had an incredible impact on the Silicon Slopes community and the state as a whole,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “We’re lucky to be able to work with such a passionate and driven advocate that is helping to bring diversity and inclusion efforts into the state.”

About Domo
Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.  For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contact:
Domo, Inc.
PR@domo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOMO, INC.
04:06pUtah Business Magazine Honors Domo's Cameron Williams as a Forty Under Forty ..
GL
02/18Domo Wins Gold in the 2020 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards for BI
GL
02/13DOMO : What Domo's New Alliance with AWS Means for Customers
PU
02/12Domo Launches its Next Generation Appstore Including Third-Party Data Catalog..
GL
02/12DOMO : to Present at The JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference
AQ
02/11Domopalooza 2020 Welcomes Olympic Gold Medalist and Entrepreneur Lindsey Vonn..
GL
02/10Domo to Present at The JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference
GL
02/07Domo Named A Four-Category Winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2019 Techn..
GL
02/05DOMO : Why This Webinar is a Must-Watch for Snowflake Users
PU
02/04Domo Wins DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in IoT
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 M
EBIT 2020 -99,1 M
Net income 2020 -128 M
Debt 2020 1,70 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,37x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,90x
EV / Sales2020 4,04x
EV / Sales2021 3,99x
Capitalization 697 M
Chart DOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Domo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,83  $
Last Close Price 25,00  $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua G. James Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce C. Felt CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Daren Thayne Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Gorenberg Director
D. Fraser Bullock Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMO, INC.15.10%697
ORACLE CORPORATION4.64%177 832
SAP AG7.58%166 799
INTUIT INC.16.68%79 552
SERVICENOW, INC.26.71%67 451
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.15.77%23 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group