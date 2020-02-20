Utah Business Magazine Honors Domo's Cameron Williams as a Forty Under Forty Award Winner

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) announced Cameron Williams is being recognized as one of Utah Business Magazine’s Forty Under Forty award winners . Utah Business recognized Williams for his efforts to evolve Utah’s business landscape, particularly in the areas of diversity and inclusion. As the Director of Diversity and Principal Sales Architect at Domo, Williams focuses on creating a more inclusive and inviting culture within the larger Silicon Slopes community.



“I’ve spent time all over the country but love being such an active member of Utah’s community and fostering a new generation of inclusivity,” said Williams. “The tech landscape here is booming, and it’s brought in people from all kinds of backgrounds who are diversifying and bringing out the best of Utah. It’s been incredible to be a part of this.”

Williams’ dynamic leadership is shaping a new model of belonging for the state, and he dedicates much of his time outside of tech to advising other business leaders and fostering an inclusive culture for Utah. Williams is the Chair of the Utah County Black Chamber of Commerce and acts as an advisor to diverse professional groups like Young Professionals, SLC, the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

“Since Cameron joined Domo, he’s had an incredible impact on the Silicon Slopes community and the state as a whole,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “We’re lucky to be able to work with such a passionate and driven advocate that is helping to bring diversity and inclusion efforts into the state.”

