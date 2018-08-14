Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA) (UFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Back-to-School Report: Paper and Productive Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 07:11am CEST

Nearly 90 percent of teachers and parents say reading 15 pages on paper every day can help improve a student's memory and language development, according to the Paper and Packaging Board'sFourth Annual Back-to-School Report: Paper and Productive Learning.

Because paper doesn't have flashing notifications that distract us, we spend more time and engage more of our senses while reading on paper. We can feel the texture of the page beneath our hand. We can hear the crinkle of a page turning. We can see ideas coming to life before our eyes. It is through this sensory contact that we absorb, comprehend and retain information.

Paper and Productive Learning in the Classroom

Paper continues to be the preferred tool for productivity among students, teachers and parents. In fact, 94 percent of college students say paper is essential to helping them achieve their academic goals, and 89 percent of students in grade school agree. Meanwhile, 92 percent of educators and 90 percent of parents agree that reading on paper can benefit any student.

'Paper is imperative in the classroom,' says Meagen Rowe, a seventh-grade teacher at Banks Trail Middle School in Fort Mill, South Carolina. 'Students need to be able to work out and manipulate math and science problems with a pencil and paper. Paper also encourages them to stay focused because there are no other distractions.'

Allee Jo Stewart, a kindergarten teacher for special needs students at Sterling Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, agrees. 'One of the core exercises we expect our students to achieve is the ability to write their names independently,' she says. 'Paper allows them to practice the essential skills needed for life, like handwriting and knowing how to write their names. It also shows progression by documenting the students' progress. My kids are so proud when they produce something tangible that they can show their parents; a computer or whiteboard doesn't allow for this same feeling.'

The Back-to-School Report notes that paper's enduring role in education and productive learning is no surprise. The Paper and Packaging Board's research shows that 80 percent of people say that paper and paper-based packaging are relevant in their daily lives. After all, paper is a versatile material that helps us imagine, create and accomplish our objectives. It also offers peace of mind as it secures our information and provides proof of our hard work.

Paper Beyond the Classroom

Paper's positive effect on productive learning doesn't end with reading and comprehension in the classroom. It extends into the workplace. Sixty-four percent of employees say they prefer to distribute printed agendas and other documents at the workplace. These pieces of paper are perfect for taking notes to study and reference later.

Paper doesn't just make us smarter; it's also a smart choice. Sixty-two percent of adults agree paper-based products are an environmentally smart choice because they come from trees, a renewable resource.

Learn more about the latest reading research and paper statistics by reading the full Paper and Packaging Board Back-to-School Report. You can also take a look at some of our other articles on the benefits of paper.

Make 15 Pages A Day Your 2018 Reading Goal
Paper Plays a Key Role During Graduation Season
6 Proofreading Tips That Start With Paper

Tags: back to school, benefits of print, paper and education, Paper and Packaging Board

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 05:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
07:11aBACK-TO-SCHOOL REPORT : Paper and Productive Learning
PU
08/13DOMTAR USA : Corporation Announces Pulp and Paper Mill Leadership Transitions
BU
08/10DOMTAR USA : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/08DOMTAR USA : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/08DOMTAR USA : CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/01DOMTAR CORP (USA) : Domtar Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01DOMTAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01DOMTAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01DOMTAR CORPORATION : Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/26DOMTAR USA : Leaders Share Books That Have Shaped Their Lives
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Domtar declares $0.435 dividend 
08/03Commerce Department cuts newsprint tariffs 
08/01Domtar (UFS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Domtar Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Domtar misses by $0.13, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 523 M
EBIT 2018 363 M
Net income 2018 264 M
Debt 2018 706 M
Yield 2018 3,49%
P/E ratio 2018 12,65
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 3 124 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)0.30%3 133
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ18.64%19 308
STORA ENSO OYJ8.89%13 460
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 840
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-6.18%6 840
KLABIN SA2.96%6 244
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.