Domtar Corporation : Donates $10,000 to Canadian Red Cross for British Columbia Wildfire Relief

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS), today announced a donation of
$10,000 to the Canadian
Red Cross to help provide relief for British Columbia wildfires. The
effects of hundreds of active wildfires across the province have left
many people in need of assistance.
“We are incredibly thankful to Domtar for their generous gift in support
of people impacted by the B.C. wildfires,” said Kimberley Nemrava,
Canadian Red Cross, vice president, B.C. &Yukon. “Financial donations
like this are providing much needed help for people returning to their
communities.”
“Domtar is proud to support this effort to help communities recover from
the devastation of these wildfires,” said Jean-Claude Allaire, Domtar
Kamloops mill manager. “We hope that this contribution will play a part
in helping affected families in British Columbia.”
Domtar
makes a wide variety of everyday products from sustainable wood fiber,
and is one of the world’s largest producers of a complete line of
absorbent hygiene solutions and an innovator in absorbent technology.
Domtar’s pulp mill in Kamloops, British Columbia employs nearly 345
people in the community.
About Domtar
Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products
including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and
absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving
more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a
commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that
people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.1
billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto
Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill,
South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.
