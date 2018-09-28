Log in
DOMTAR CORP (USA) (UFS)
Domtar Corporation : Donates $10,000 to Canadian Red Cross for British Columbia Wildfire Relief

09/28/2018

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS), today announced a donation of $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to help provide relief for British Columbia wildfires. The effects of hundreds of active wildfires across the province have left many people in need of assistance.

“We are incredibly thankful to Domtar for their generous gift in support of people impacted by the B.C. wildfires,” said Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross, vice president, B.C. &Yukon. “Financial donations like this are providing much needed help for people returning to their communities.”

“Domtar is proud to support this effort to help communities recover from the devastation of these wildfires,” said Jean-Claude Allaire, Domtar Kamloops mill manager. “We hope that this contribution will play a part in helping affected families in British Columbia.”

Domtar makes a wide variety of everyday products from sustainable wood fiber, and is one of the world’s largest producers of a complete line of absorbent hygiene solutions and an innovator in absorbent technology. Domtar’s pulp mill in Kamloops, British Columbia employs nearly 345 people in the community.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.1 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 521 M
EBIT 2018 363 M
Net income 2018 264 M
Debt 2018 706 M
Yield 2018 3,26%
P/E ratio 2018 13,56
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 3 352 M
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 50,6 $
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)6.97%3 352
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ33.38%21 481
STORA ENSO OYJ25.95%15 393
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%10 214
OJI HOLDINGS CORP7.89%7 326
KLABIN SA6.57%6 325
