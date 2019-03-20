Domtar Corporation : Employees Read to Students at Jackson Elementary School and Donate Books

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) announced that employee
volunteers from the company’s paper manufacturing mill in Kingsport, TN
visited Jackson Elementary School and read to students to commemorate
the company’s donation of 320 books to the school. The employees read to
students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, and First Grade. Each student received
a brand new book, notebook and pencil to take home, and the remaining
books were donated to the school library. Domtar
makes a wide variety of every day products from sustainable wood fiber,
and it is one of the world’s largest producers of uncoated freesheet
papers, as well as a complete line of absorbent hygiene solutions. The
company’s Kingsport paper mill employs 328 people in the local community.
“Domtar treasures the wonderful relationship that we’ve developed with
the students and faculty of Jackson Elementary school, and we are
especially honored to be able to make a difference in children’s lives,”
said Domtar Corporate Responsibility Manager, Heather Alverson Stowe.
“Literacy is one of Domtar’s core corporate giving pillars, which is why
it’s so important for us to foster a love of reading and to help put
books in the hands of children in our local communities.”
Domtar’s book donation was made possible through the company’s
partnership with First
Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides books to children
in need. As part of its Powerful
Pages campaign, Domtar has partnered with First Book since 2012 to
provide more than half a million dollars in grants to schools and
programs in towns that are home to Domtar facilities. Domtar’s grants
provide funding to educators to purchase books through the First
Book Marketplace, a website available exclusively to First Book
programs.
About Domtar
Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety
of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging
papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately
10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar
is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful
products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are
approximately $5.5 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New
York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is
in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.
About First Book
First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise
that has distributed more than 100 million books and educational
resources to programs and schools serving children from low-income
families throughout the United States and Canada. By making new,
high-quality books available on an ongoing basis, First Book is
transforming the lives of children in need and elevating the quality of
education. For more information, please visit
us online or follow our latest news on Facebook
and Twitter.
