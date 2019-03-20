Log in
Domtar Corporation : Employees Read to Students at Jackson Elementary School and Donate Books

0
03/20/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

Employee volunteers from Domtar’s Paper Manufacturing Mill read to Jackson Elementary students; a grant from Domtar funded over 320 books for the school.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) announced that employee volunteers from the company’s paper manufacturing mill in Kingsport, TN visited Jackson Elementary School and read to students to commemorate the company’s donation of 320 books to the school. The employees read to students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, and First Grade. Each student received a brand new book, notebook and pencil to take home, and the remaining books were donated to the school library. Domtar makes a wide variety of every day products from sustainable wood fiber, and it is one of the world’s largest producers of uncoated freesheet papers, as well as a complete line of absorbent hygiene solutions. The company’s Kingsport paper mill employs 328 people in the local community.

“Domtar treasures the wonderful relationship that we’ve developed with the students and faculty of Jackson Elementary school, and we are especially honored to be able to make a difference in children’s lives,” said Domtar Corporate Responsibility Manager, Heather Alverson Stowe. “Literacy is one of Domtar’s core corporate giving pillars, which is why it’s so important for us to foster a love of reading and to help put books in the hands of children in our local communities.”

Domtar’s book donation was made possible through the company’s partnership with First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides books to children in need. As part of its Powerful Pages campaign, Domtar has partnered with First Book since 2012 to provide more than half a million dollars in grants to schools and programs in towns that are home to Domtar facilities. Domtar’s grants provide funding to educators to purchase books through the First Book Marketplace, a website available exclusively to First Book programs.

About Domtar
Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

About First Book
First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise that has distributed more than 100 million books and educational resources to programs and schools serving children from low-income families throughout the United States and Canada. By making new, high-quality books available on an ongoing basis, First Book is transforming the lives of children in need and elevating the quality of education. For more information, please visit us online or follow our latest news on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
