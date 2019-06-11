Domtar Corporation : Names Marie Cyr New Dryden Mill Manager

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced Marie Cyr as
manager of the company’s mill in Dryden, Ontario, effective August 1,
2019. Cyr succeeds Jim Blight, who will retire in August.
Since December 2013, Marie has served as the Windsor Mill's pulp mill
manager and superintendent, responsible for developing the pulp mill's
strategy and leading its manufacturing operations. Marie is an
inspirational leader with experience working with large teams in
operations, maintenance and engineering. She joined the Windsor Mill in
1995 as a maintenance engineer and project manager, and has held roles
of increasing responsibility in maintenance and planning in the Windsor
Mill's pulp and converting operations.
Marie is a strong advocate for using the continuous improvement tools to
foster a culture of learning and growth. She also has a unique ability
to quickly bring teams together and unify them toward accomplishing an
objective. We are confident her leadership will help the Dryden Mill
continue to be successful.
