Domtar Corporation : Names Marie Cyr New Dryden Mill Manager

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced Marie Cyr as manager of the company’s mill in Dryden, Ontario, effective August 1, 2019. Cyr succeeds Jim Blight, who will retire in August.

Since December 2013, Marie has served as the Windsor Mill's pulp mill manager and superintendent, responsible for developing the pulp mill's strategy and leading its manufacturing operations. Marie is an inspirational leader with experience working with large teams in operations, maintenance and engineering. She joined the Windsor Mill in 1995 as a maintenance engineer and project manager, and has held roles of increasing responsibility in maintenance and planning in the Windsor Mill's pulp and converting operations.

Marie is a strong advocate for using the continuous improvement tools to foster a culture of learning and growth. She also has a unique ability to quickly bring teams together and unify them toward accomplishing an objective. We are confident her leadership will help the Dryden Mill continue to be successful.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005924/en/