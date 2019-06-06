Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA)

(UFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domtar USA : 5 Paper Sustainability Myths — and the Truth About the Paper Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 06:58am EDT

Paper often gets a bad rap, but despite fears about paper's impact on the environment, it's actually a practical and sustainable choice for many parts of daily living. We're learning more about the benefits of supplementing technology with print when it comes to education, estate planning and even celebrating life's milestones. And thanks to our industry's continuing focus on paper sustainability, our environmental footprint decreases every year.

We live in a world that is growing more conscious of the environmental effects of consumer choices. In the flurry of information about making sustainable choices, some myths about paper sustainability have proliferated.

It's time to clear the air on five of the most persistent paper sustainability myths.

Myth 1: Cutting down trees to make paper destroys habitats.

Responsible forestry and a thriving forest products industry help sustain wildlife habitats. When landowners are able to make a living by successfully managing these natural resources, they are incentivized to keep forests as forests.

Sustainable forest management requires thinning tree stands to create open areas while maintaining older, denser canopies in other areas. Wildlife habitat diversity helps ensure ample food supply for wildlife and species' ability to mate and thrive.

We support several regional efforts that bolster wildlife habitats in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Quebec and other areas.

Myth 2: Paper production contributes to water pollution.

Nearly 90 percent of the water we use at our pulp and paper mills comes from local sources, such as nearby lakes and rivers. It's the same water where we fish, swim and ski, so we want it to be safe and clean.

That's why after we've used water, we treat it onsite and return almost 90 percent of it to its source, often cleaner than it was when we took it out. We will continue to improve our water conservation efforts, as this is an important part of paper sustainability.

Myth 3: Paper manufacturing is bad for the climate.

It takes energy to make the paper we use in thousands of everyday products. The good news is that much of that energy comes from renewable sources. In recent years, 75 percent of the energy used in Domtar pulp and paper mills has come from renewable, carbon-neutral biomass sources; it's largely generated from wood processing and pulping byproducts.

Also, since 2010, Domtar has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions at pulp and paper mills by 18 percent. We're working hard to not only set but also to raise the environmental standard for the paper industry.

Myth 4: Electronic communications are more sustainable than paper communications.

Worldwide, billions of smartphones, computers and other connected devices are used every day. Making these devices requires fossil fuels, chemicals, water and precious or rare-earth minerals, as well as other components that are detrimental to the environment, such as lead, arsenic and mercury.

While sustainability-minded consumers often focus on the environmental effects of paper production, they should also understand the facts about electronic communication before declaring it a better choice. The updated report 'Print and Paper Myths and Facts' by Two Sides North America offers important data about e-waste, chemical use and greenhouse gas emissions that result from computer and smartphone manufacturing. This data includes the environmental effects of e-mail, texting, social media and other electronic communications.

Myth 5: People don't recycle paper.

Americans are doing a better job recycling paper than ever before. Paper recovery rates in the United States reached an all-time high of 68 percent in 2018. Recycling paper not only keeps the material out of landfills but also prevents methane, a greenhouse gas, from forming when paper and other organic materials decompose.

Thanks to paper recycling, Domtar's book paper has a very long shelf life - quite literally. We also make stationery and copy paper that, after it serves its initial purpose, comes back for encore performances as paper bags, birthday cards, gift boxes, egg cartons or, eventually, toilet tissue.

Paper sustainability is important to us and the entire paper industry for environmental and economic reasons. But we also know that paper offers many advantages that electronic communications don't. Read more about why you should choose paper for security, memory preservation, education, office communications and more:

Tags: paper myths, sustainability, sustainable forestry

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 10:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
06:58aDOMTAR USA : 5 Paper Sustainability Myths — and the Truth About the Paper ..
PU
05/20DOMTAR USA : Personal Care Launches Attends® Premier – the Most Absorbent ..
BU
05/16DOMTAR USA : College Internship Leads to Biomaterials Career at Domtar
PU
05/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Market Regains Bullish Form In Wake O..
DJ
05/14BOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Lifts Off From 6-week Low As Stocks Rebound..
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/13DOMTAR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13New York Fed Says April Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Level Since Lat..
DJ
05/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/09DOMTAR USA : CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 619 M
EBIT 2019 490 M
Net income 2019 320 M
Debt 2019 430 M
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 8,36
P/E ratio 2020 8,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 2 738 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)23.51%2 648
UPM-KYMMENE1.99%13 471
SUZANO SA-20.04%10 950
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.94%9 047
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 680
SVENSKA CELLULOSA7.39%5 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About