Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA)

(UFS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/25 06:30:00 pm
34.89 USD   +3.04%
01:43aDOMTAR USA : Diaper Need Awareness Week 2019
PU
09/25DOMTAR USA : S-3asr
PU
09/24ATTENDS : 40 Years of Adult Incontinence Care
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domtar USA : Diaper Need Awareness Week 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:43am EDT

National Diaper Need Awareness Week draws attention to the issue of diaper poverty in the United States. According to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), one in three U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy. Babies without enough diapers are exposed to more health risks and are less likely to be accepted at daycares, which may leave parents unable to work.

In 2012, the NDBN launched National Diaper Need Awareness Week to provide individuals, organizations, communities and elected officials an opportunity to engage in real talk and simple actions around diaper affordability. This year, Domtar is honored to participate.

Our Delaware, Ohio, Personal Care facility manufactures our baby diaper products and will welcome Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle, who will officially proclaim the week of Sept. 23 as Diaper Need Awareness Week in the city of Delaware.

'We are pleased that Mayor Riggle is joining us to commemorate this important week,' says Craig Timm, Domtar's regional communications manager. 'We are proud members of the Delaware community, and we enjoy opening our doors to show our guests what happens every day at Domtar.'

In addition, Domtar Personal Care is the platinum sponsor at this year's Diaper Bank of North Carolina charity luncheon. To further assist the diaper bank, colleagues from our Raleigh, North Carolina, Personal Care headquarters will spend the day at the diaper bank wrapping packages of diapers and preparing them for shipment.

'This is always our biggest, most fun event,' says Savannah Socha, Domtar Personal Care project manager. 'Our employees are passionate about our products, so getting involved with a diaper bank makes our job seem even more personal to us. The mission of the diaper bank is so aligned with our values, and we love getting involved in our local community. Even though we typically leave the event sweaty from our hard work, it's a great team-building opportunity, and we look forward to it every year.'

Marcy Lemeiux, vice president of finance at Domtar Personal Care, sits on the board of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. She wants everyone to have access to basic hygiene products.

'As a mom of two, when I hear the staggering statistics on the number of families that struggle to afford diapers, it is heart-rending. I am happy to do all I can to help give back to the community,' says Lemeiux. 'Domtar Personal Care's belief is that everyone deserves personal care, and this goes hand-in-hand with the Diaper Bank of North Carolina's vision that every family in North Carolina will have access to basic necessities to support their dignity, health and quality of life.'

Comfort and Care Diaper Assistance Program

As a producer of absorbent hygiene products, including adult incontinence products and baby diapers, Domtar is committed to addressing diaper poverty through its Comfort and Care Diaper Assistance Program. This initiative was born of our spirit of caring and desire to help alleviate the financial and emotional burden on families who can't afford diapers for their children or their aging parents and grandparents.

'Our Comfort and Care program is one of the Domtar programs I'm most proud of,' says Heather Stowe, Domtar corporate social responsibility manager. 'The program has had such an immediate, tangible benefit for families in our communities. From the diaper kits that we pack multiple times a year to the various diaper donations we make locally and globally in our communities, I'm honored to be a part of the efforts.'

Help Raise Diaper Need Awareness

Are you interested in helping to reduce diaper poverty and raise diaper need awareness? Here is how you can help:

  • Host a diaper drive.
  • Volunteer at a local diaper bank.
  • Request proclamations from elected officials.
  • Engage in real talk on social media via the hashtags #EndDiaperNeed and #BasicsArentBasic.
  • Make a donation to NDBN and/or a local diaper program.
Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest Domtar news delivered to your inbox.
Categories: Giving Back

Tags: adult incontinence, baby diapers, Comfort and Care

Related Posts

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 05:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
01:43aDOMTAR USA : Diaper Need Awareness Week 2019
PU
09/25DOMTAR USA : S-3asr
PU
09/24ATTENDS : 40 Years of Adult Incontinence Care
PU
09/19DOMTAR USA : The Battle Between Paper and Screen Time in the Classroom
PU
09/17DOMTAR USA : Recruiter Shares Five Job Interview Tips for Students
PU
09/12DOMTAR USA : California Lawmakers Reject Bill to Ban Paper Receipts
PU
09/10TIM WIGHT : The Intern Who Became a Mill Manager
PU
09/05OUTSIDE VOICE : Kerry Cesareo on Responsible Forest Management
PU
09/03DOMTAR USA : New Comfees Diaper Ads Feature Children with Down Syndrome
PU
08/29DOMTAR USA : StartProud! School Supply Program Equips Students for Learning
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 369 M
EBIT 2019 285 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 632 M
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 2 184 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,21  $
Last Close Price 34,89  $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)-0.68%2 184
UPM-KYMMENE15.98%15 074
STORA ENSO OYJ5.85%9 684
SVENSKA CELLULOSA25.03%6 256
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 898
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-8.78%4 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group