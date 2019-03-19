Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA)

(UFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domtar USA : International Day of Forests Celebrates Sustainably Managed Forests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Each year on March 21, we celebrate the International Day of Forests to raise awareness of the importance of sustainably managed forests. You've probably heard many common myths about the pulp and paper industry's effect on forests, but the truth is that sustainable forestry practices are instrumental (not detrimental) to the health and vitality of our precious forest resources.

At Domtar, we understand that the more valuable trees become, the more our environment and the forestry industry will flourish. That's why our commitment to sustainably managed forests has never been stronger. We help ensure continued viability of the forestry industry for decades to come. Thanks to innovations we're developing every day, we believe there's more potential than ever for trees to change the world by reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the amount of harmful plastics getting into landfills and oceans.

Simply put, we have the ability and the expertise to do more with trees than just make pulp and paper. As the world shifts from a fossil fuel-based economy to a bio-based economy, we are uniquely positioned to lead the change thanks to our unprecedented access to the largest and most renewable alternative to fossil fuels on the planet: trees. By using trees from sustainably managed forests as a feedstock, we can do in about 48-72 hours what it takes Mother Nature millions of years to do. This includes developing biodegradable alternatives to almost any material or chemical made with fossil fuels.

On the International Day of Forests - and every day - we understand that the key to Domtar's long-term success is also the key to a healthy and viable forestry industry. As demand for bio-based products takes off, we are even more committed to maintaining strong partnerships with foresters and landowners. This helps ensure that we can continue to have a sustainable and reliable fiber basket to achieve even greater growth.

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as the International Day of Forests. Every year, the International Day of Forests celebrates all that forests provide to communities and economies worldwide. Government agencies, community organizations and the public are encouraged to promote International Day of Forests activities, which include tree-planting campaigns, exhibitions and information about the importance of trees and sustainably managed forests.

Tags: International Day of Forests, sustainable forestry

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 13:39:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
09:40aDOMTAR USA : International Day of Forests Celebrates Sustainably Managed Forests
PU
03/14DOMTAR USA : Employee Engagement Makes Domtar a Great Place to Work
PU
03/13DOMTAR CORPORATION : Employees Read to Students at Lincoln Elementary School and..
BU
03/12DOMTAR USA : Paper Seat Rethinks 5,000 Years of Chair History
PU
03/11DOMTAR CORPORATION : Employees to Read to Students at Lakeforest Elementary Scho..
BU
03/07DOMTAR CORPORATION : Employees Read to Students at Fox Township & Bennetts Valle..
BU
03/07IT'S TAX TIME : Three Reasons Paper Documents Are Better
PU
03/05DOMTAR USA : Healthy ‘Bugs' Help Reduce Algal Growth in Wisconsin River
PU
02/28DOMTAR USA : Read Across America Day Promotes Literacy and Education
PU
02/26MODERN MANUFACTURING : The Road to Mill Management
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 725 M
EBIT 2019 489 M
Net income 2019 318 M
Debt 2019 489 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 9,05
P/E ratio 2020 9,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 3 135 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,7 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)41.84%3 135
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA22.64%16 702
UPM-KYMMENE20.77%16 168
STORA ENSO OYJ14.48%10 511
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%8 709
SVENSKA CELLULOSA20.02%6 376
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.