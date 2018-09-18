Log in
DOMTAR CORP (USA) (UFS)
Domtar USA : Join the Rainforest Alliance’s Follow the Frog Campaign

09/18/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

The Rainforest Alliance 's annual Follow the Frog campaign is underway and runs through September 24. The campaign encourages consumers to purchase goods that have been responsibly produced, as indicated by the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal.

When the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal appears on a package of paper, bag of coffee, box of bananas, bar of chocolate or dozens of other products, it assures consumers that the products sustainably grown and harvested. Products that are sourced from farms, fields and forestlands that meet the Rainforest Alliance's standards for conserving wildlife, protecting natural habitats and improving the livelihoods of workers and local communities can use the seal.

For nearly two decades Domtar and the Rainforest Alliance have collaborated on multiple initiatives to promote sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation.

Our partnership began in 2000 when Domtar forestlands in New York's Adirondack Mountains were awarded Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) certification by the Rainforest Alliance. Today, all of Domtar's facilities are FSC-certified, and we have sold more than 5 million tons of FSC-certified products, all of which bear the globally recognized Rainforest Alliance Certified seal.

'Domtar's partnership with the Rainforest Alliance has spanned nearly 20 years, and we're proud of our teamwork to expand responsible forest certification, sustainable land use and biodiversity conservation,' says Paige Goff, Domtar's vice president of sustainability and business communications. 'We invite everyone to participate in the Follow the Frog campaign this year. Together, we are making the difference.'

The Rainforest Alliance has worked side by side with Domtar to encourage private landowners and logging companies to sustainably manage forestlands that improve productivity and benefit communities, wildlife and ecosystems.

'Domtar has been a longstanding and key partner of the Rainforest Alliance, and they share our mission to promote responsible land use practices and sustainable livelihoods in forestry communities,' says Rainforest Alliance Markets Transformation Manager Samantha Morrissey. 'By carrying the Rainforest Alliance Certified and Forest Stewardship Council seals on their certified products, Domtar provides the opportunity for consumers to 'Follow the Frog' and choose responsibly sourced products. The Rainforest Alliance and Domtar know that everyday actions, by companies and consumers, add up to meaningful positive impact for the planet and people.'

You don't have to go to the ends of the earth to save the rainforest; all you have to do is Follow the Frog. Learn more about the Follow the Frog campaign.

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 15:02:02 UTC
