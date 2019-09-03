Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA)

(UFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domtar USA : New Comfees Diaper Ads Feature Children with Down Syndrome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Domtar Personal Care creates quality products that help meet consumers' incontinence needs so they can enjoy greater health, dignity and comfort. We also pride ourselves on offering products that are inclusive and that meet the unique needs of our customers. That's why our new Comfees diaper ads feature children with Down syndrome.

Our Comfees® Premium Diapers are the first of their kind to provide a size 7 diaper, which fits children up to age 10 - a game changer for families with children who have special needs. We recently partnered with the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) to create a national ad campaign that will feature children with Down syndrome on our Comfees brand packaging and in print and online advertisements. Comfees is proud to become one of only a handful of companies to include of individuals with disabilities in their marketing efforts.

Comfees Diaper Ads and NDSC National Campaign

Earlier this summer, NDSC and Comfees held a photoshoot in Georgia and invited families and their children with Down syndrome to participate. The photos will be used in our Comfees diaper ads and in the NDSC national campaign, set to launch in 2020.

'We couldn't be more excited to have these amazing photos for Comfees to use in its marketing,' says Alex Bear, Domtar product marketing manager. 'As a brand that focuses on providing larger sizes and making its products available through reimbursement, we've thoroughly enjoyed being partnered with NDSC on this project. We're looking forward to working with NDSC even more in the future to help make sure all types of babies and families are represented and their needs are met.'

The NDSC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. The purpose of the NDSC is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome and their families through advocacy, public awareness and information.

'It's important for these young children to see images of people who look like them in the community. This also acts a good reminder for people who don't have a family member with Down syndrome to remember that there are others in the community who have value and worth, and who are important to include,' says David Tolleson, NDSC executive director. 'If you want a place at the table, people need to recognize that you're part of the community.'

Hope Hoge, mother of three-month-old Kyla, attended the photo shoot and looks forward to seeing her daughter's face on Comfees packaging and in Comfees diaper ads. 'It makes my heart so happy,' says Hoge. 'We are glad to see that companies like Comfees understand the importance of inclusion.'

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest Domtar news delivered to your inbox.
Categories: Our Company

Tags: baby diapers, Comfees, diversity

Related Posts

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 05:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
01:15aDOMTAR USA : New Comfees Diaper Ads Feature Children with Down Syndrome
PU
08/29DOMTAR USA : StartProud! School Supply Program Equips Students for Learning
PU
08/27DOMTAR CORPORATION : 's Sustainability Report Highlights a Better Future Togethe..
BU
08/22TALL OIL : A Growing Part of Our Extractives Business
PU
08/20OUTSIDE VOICE : Mike Wallace, the Evolution of Sustainability Reporting
PU
08/15DOMTAR USA : Plymouth Mill Builds Sustainable Future By Conserving Resources
PU
08/13DOMTAR USA : A Healthy Workplace is a Safer Workplace
PU
08/08DOMTAR USA : CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/07DOMTAR USA : Declares regular quarterly dividend
BU
08/07SEMAFO : Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 371 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 630 M
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 2 062 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,79  $
Last Close Price 32,95  $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)-6.21%2 062
UPM-KYMMENE10.70%14 383
STORA ENSO OYJ0.84%9 205
SVENSKA CELLULOSA23.20%6 083
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 778
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-12.01%4 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group