Domtar USA : New Comfees Diaper Ads Feature Children with Down Syndrome

Domtar Personal Care creates quality products that help meet consumers' incontinence needs so they can enjoy greater health, dignity and comfort. We also pride ourselves on offering products that are inclusive and that meet the unique needs of our customers. That's why our new Comfees diaper ads feature children with Down syndrome.

Our Comfees® Premium Diapers are the first of their kind to provide a size 7 diaper, which fits children up to age 10 - a game changer for families with children who have special needs. We recently partnered with the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) to create a national ad campaign that will feature children with Down syndrome on our Comfees brand packaging and in print and online advertisements. Comfees is proud to become one of only a handful of companies to include of individuals with disabilities in their marketing efforts.

Earlier this summer, NDSC and Comfees held a photoshoot in Georgia and invited families and their children with Down syndrome to participate. The photos will be used in our Comfees diaper ads and in the NDSC national campaign, set to launch in 2020.

'We couldn't be more excited to have these amazing photos for Comfees to use in its marketing,' says Alex Bear, Domtar product marketing manager. 'As a brand that focuses on providing larger sizes and making its products available through reimbursement, we've thoroughly enjoyed being partnered with NDSC on this project. We're looking forward to working with NDSC even more in the future to help make sure all types of babies and families are represented and their needs are met.'

The NDSC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. The purpose of the NDSC is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome and their families through advocacy, public awareness and information.

'It's important for these young children to see images of people who look like them in the community. This also acts a good reminder for people who don't have a family member with Down syndrome to remember that there are others in the community who have value and worth, and who are important to include,' says David Tolleson, NDSC executive director. 'If you want a place at the table, people need to recognize that you're part of the community.'

Hope Hoge, mother of three-month-old Kyla, attended the photo shoot and looks forward to seeing her daughter's face on Comfees packaging and in Comfees diaper ads. 'It makes my heart so happy,' says Hoge. 'We are glad to see that companies like Comfees understand the importance of inclusion.'

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest Domtar news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe Privacy Policy

Tags: baby diapers, Comfees, diversity