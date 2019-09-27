Domtar USA : Personal Care Hosts Volunteer Event at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina in Durham

Employees from the Personal Care division of Domtar, which has donated more than 3.3 million diapers over the last two years to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina in Durham, will volunteer to package over 20,000 diapers to help support underserved families in the community.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) announced today that employees from the company’s Personal Care division, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, hosted a volunteer effort to package over 20,000 diapers to help support underserved families in the greater Durham area. Over the last two years, Domtar has donated more than 3.3 million diapers to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

Domtar makes a wide variety of everyday products from sustainable wood fiber, and is one of the world’s largest producers of a complete line of absorbent hygiene solutions and an innovator in absorbent technology.

“With our Personal Care division based in Raleigh, Domtar is proud to call the Triangle our home,” said Brad Goodwin, president of global commercial markets. “We are committed to championing health, dignity and comfort in our local communities because we believe everyone deserves personal care. That’s why we organize this annual employee volunteer event at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, and it’s why we’ve donated 3.3 million diapers to the local organization over the last two years.”

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina (DBNC) works to ensure that families receive hygiene products they need by working with established family-support organizations to distribute diapers to low-income families. By leveraging these existing networks, DBNC is able to efficiently give diapers to those in greatest need in the community.

“Our goal at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina is to ensure that every family in the community has access to diapers when they need them,” said Michelle Old, founder of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. “Because of Domtar’s generosity and commitment , we are able to work with our community partners to identify gaps in the community and come up with a plan to fill those gaps.”

Domtar’s diaper donations are driven by the company’s Comfort and Care Program that helps alleviate the financial and emotional stress for families in need by donating diapers to charitable organizations, such as the DBNC.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

About Domtar Comfort and Care Diaper Assistance Program

Founded in 2016 and born of Domtar’s spirit of caring and commitment to supporting sustainable community development, the Comfort and Care diaper assistance program helps address diaper poverty. The program aims to alleviate financial and emotional stress on families by providing a process for donations to diaper assistance organizations such as diaper banks and care facilities.

