Domtar USA : Read Across America Day Promotes Literacy and Education

Each year on March 2, thousands of schools, libraries and community centers participate in Read Across America Day. This national event brings kids and books together to commemorate Dr. Seuss' birthday. The day also kicks off National Reading Month, which celebrates reading and motivates people of all ages to read every day.

Mounting evidence shows that paper is important for learning, and that printed books allow readers to focus better and retain more information than digital books or online materials. We are proud to play a role in promoting literacy through the many children's books - including Dr. Seuss titles - and adult titles that have been printed on our Husky® paper, which is manufactured at our Johnsonburg Mill.

Domtar's Powerful Pages Program

Through our Powerful Pages program, we work with organizations and schools across North America to promote literacy and equip students for learning. As part of this initiative, we have been longtime partners with First Book and Classroom Central. These nonprofit organizations ensure children have the necessary tools for learning, such as books and school supplies.

To celebrate Read Across America Day, many Domtar locations, including our facilities in Johnsonburg, Hawesville, Greenville, Addison, Kingsport and Dubois will be holding First Book events in their local schools. These events give Domtar volunteers an opportunity to spend time reading to students and distribute books for each child to take home.

We also have partnered with the Paper & Packaging Board to promote its 15 Pages A Day initiative, which illustrates the benefits of reading 15 pages each day.

Dr. Seuss and Literacy

Are you a parent of a young child? Evidence shows that reading to and acquainting children with paper books at a very young age can help develop skills associated with reading and writing, such as alphabet knowledge and phonological awareness.

That is why Dr. Seuss started writing children's books. In 1957, Theodor Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, was inspired by a report in Life Magazine on illiteracy among children. The report suggested children were having trouble reading because they were bored with their books. Working with two publishers (Houghton Mifflin and Random House), Geisel set out to create a children's book that not only captivated young readers but also taught them 220 vocabulary words. The resulting book was named 'The Cat in the Hat.'

Geisel went on to write dozens of children's books under the pen name Dr. Seuss, including 'Green Eggs and Ham,' 'Oh, the Places You'll Go,' 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,' and many more.

Celebrate Read Across America Day

Have you or your children read from a book today? Why not start with some of these children's books? You can also get involved in this year's Read Across America Day by visiting Seussville, a website that's full of fun activities to do with the children in your life.

