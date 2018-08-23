Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA) (UFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/22 10:02:03 pm
50.9 USD   -0.25%
07:12aDOMTAR&RSQUO;S : Making the Domtar Difference
PU
08/21DOMTAR USA : named Chamber Business of the Month
AQ
08/16PAPER MYTH : Email Is Easier on the Environment Than Paper
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Domtar’s EarthChoice Ambassadors: Making the Domtar Difference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:12am CEST

There are many factors that make up the Domtar difference. One of them is our EarthChoice Ambassador (ECA) program. ECA is an employee engagement program that began in 2010 to promote sustainable principles throughout the company.

Our ECA members are committed to promoting sustainable practices by focusing on our customers, employees, company and communities. By identifying and sharing innovative methods, educating and encouraging sustainable habits and leading by example, this group helps push our sustainability message throughout our organization.

Currently, we have 26 ECA teams in four countries and are on track to have chapters in place at all Domtar facilities by 2020. In 2017 alone, our EarthChoice Ambassadors put in more than 6,000 hours of volunteer work.

'One of my favorite projects that I've been involved in was our park and baseball field cleanup during EarthWeek this year,' says Jackie Lundy, administrative assistant at Domtar's Johnsonburg Mill and ECA captain. 'Over 80 volunteers worked throughout the day to prepare the grounds, fields and park for the summer season. I was impressed with the number of volunteers that turned out, how well they all worked together and the amount of work that was done. Even more impressive, though, was the dedication of our employees and leadership to making our community better for people of all ages.'

Other examples of the Domtar difference, also known as 'The ECA Effect,' made by our ECA program include:

'As the market continues to get tighter for talent, no longer are candidates just talking about opportunity and salary,' said Erin Boswell, Domtar's talent acquisition manager. 'When my team talks to candidates and asks them what attracts them to Domtar, we hear a common theme as it relates to the community involvement and opportunities Domtar provides. Our ECA program is a big part of supporting this and is a great perk we are proud to sell when speaking with potential employees and interns.'

Behind each of our ECA programs and the many other events that take place each year are EarthChoice Ambassador Captains.

'At the beginning of the ECA program, I managed the projects at our first two locations, but once the teams started to grow and more facilities adopted the program, I knew I needed help,' says Heather Stowe, Domtar's corporate social responsibility manager and creator of the Domtar ECA program. 'That's when we created the ECA Captain role.'

Our 26 ECA Captains are the local leaders at each of our EarthChoice Ambassador chapters. They manage meetings within their local chapters, brainstorm ideas with fellow members and turn ideas into reality within their communities.

'Giving back to the community and coworkers in one way or another has always been something that I have enjoyed doing. It's not a job; it's an opportunity,' says Cheryl Osborne, ECA Captain and raw material coordinator at our Delaware, Ohio, facility. 'Being Captain has its challenges. I have had to come out of my shell and be more outgoing, which I still struggle with but I'm getting better each day. Giving back to our community, our company and our environment is a passion of mine, and I'm so honored to be involved in the ECA group.'

Lundy volunteered to be an ECA Captain because she saw value in the program and wanted to be part of the Domtar difference at work and in her community. But what she wasn't expecting was how much of a learning experience it would be.

'I have learned so much in the past year as ECA Captain. I learned that I have amazing coworkers who are interested in giving back to the community and that our small community has a lot to offer,' says Lundy. 'I also learned that sustainability doesn't just mean recycling. Sustainability means making the world a better place for our generation and future generations, and there are so many simple things we can do as individuals and teams to encourage this. But most importantly, I learned that when we work together, we can accomplish so much!'

Stowe credits much of the success of the ECA program to the ECA Captains. 'An interesting development since the creation of this program has been the effect it has on our employees' career paths,' she says. 'I've witnessed firsthand how being an active member has cultivated a group of leaders and doers in our company and in our communities. Without the leadership of the ECA Captains, locally, I don't think we could have accomplished what we have. Ideas are never in short supply, but making an idea a reality needs the commitment and passion of our Captains.'

To find out more about our ECA projects and how they make the Domtar difference in our communities, check out these other articles:

Tags: EarthChoice, EarthChoice Ambassador Program, Heather Stowe

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
07:12aDOMTAR&RSQUO;S EARTHCHOICE AMBASSADO : Making the Domtar Difference
PU
08/22DOMTAR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
08/22DOMTAR USA : Record Participation Expected for Active Aging Week 2018, September..
AQ
08/21DOMTAR USA : named Chamber Business of the Month
AQ
08/16PAPER MYTH : Email Is Easier on the Environment Than Paper
PU
08/14Today's Research Reports on Pollard Banknote, Supremex, CPI Card Group and Do..
AC
08/14BACK-TO-SCHOOL REPORT : Paper and Productive Learning
PU
08/13DOMTAR USA : Corporation Announces Pulp and Paper Mill Leadership Transitions
BU
08/10DOMTAR USA : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/08DOMTAR USA : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Domtar declares $0.435 dividend 
08/03Commerce Department cuts newsprint tariffs 
08/01Domtar (UFS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Domtar Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Domtar misses by $0.13, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 523 M
EBIT 2018 363 M
Net income 2018 264 M
Debt 2018 706 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 12,95
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 3 210 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)2.79%3 210
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ20.30%19 263
STORA ENSO OYJ12.86%13 585
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 480
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-7.11%6 676
KLABIN SA2.96%6 035
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.